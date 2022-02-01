Rihanna Dropped A Massive Clue About Pregnancy Months Ago

1 February 2022, 10:25

Fans are convinced Rihanna dropped a huge clue about her pregnancy months ago
Fans are convinced Rihanna dropped a huge clue about her pregnancy months ago. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Rihanna's fans are just discovering the singer’s massive hint at her pregnancy from months before she announced her baby news.

Rihanna is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky and it’s safe to say fans everywhere have been overwhelmed with joy for the couple.

The Savage X Fenty owner was snapped showing off her blossoming baby bump alongside her rapper beau, in photos obtained by People, and now fans are convinced Riri hinted at her pregnancy months ago.

Fans have been noticing that the Fenty Beauty mogul may have dropped clues via her wardrobe as she has been covering up her body with oversized, baggy clothing for months.

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky where super oversized outfits at the 2021 Met Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wore super oversized outfits at the 2021 Met Gala
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky where super oversized outfits at the 2021 Met Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wore super oversized outfits at the 2021 Met Gala. Picture: Alamy
Rihanna has been sporting baggy outfits for months
Rihanna has been sporting baggy outfits for months. Picture: Getty

The noticeable change in Rihanna’s outfits began around September time last year during The Met Gala, where Riri arrived with A$AP wearing a hugely oversized Balenciaga ensemble.

Riri has since been spotted out and about in New York City with her boyfriend on a string of dates, where she’s been sporting some stunningly oversized fashion pieces.

Theorising that her outfits have been planned, one fan took to Twitter to speculate: “Kinda surprises me nobody saw it coming that rihanna is pregnant like look at what she wore to the met gala last year.”

Another wrote: “Rihanna is pregnant and I knew it cause she was wearing hella baggy tops [sic].”

Rihanna has been spotted in oversized outfits for months
Rihanna has been spotted in oversized outfits for months. Picture: Getty
Fans think Rihanna hinted at her pregnancy months ago
Fans think Rihanna hinted at her pregnancy months ago. Picture: Getty

“What's funny to me is that yall ain't seen it coming as if rihanna hasnt been hiding her belly since the met gala [sic],” penned a third.”

“I really was not surprised @rihanna being pregnant. She was only wearing baggy clothes for the past few months,” added another.

We couldn’t be happier for parents-to-be, Riri & A$AP!

