Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Displays Growing Baby Bump As Her Due Date Nears

19 October 2023, 14:22 | Updated: 19 October 2023, 16:02

Kourtney Kardashian shares baby bump images as her due date gets closer. Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardash

By Abbie Reynolds

Kourtney Kardashian Barker looks ready to pop in new pregnant photos after her reunion with baby-daddy Travis Barker.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared a festive Instagram carousel on Wednesday complete with lots of pumpkin pics and a cuddled up moment with her musician hubby Travis Barker.

Amongst the images Kourtney can be seen sat in a glam chair donning a black lingerie set displaying her blossoming baby bump centre stage.

After the socialite took to social media to announce her pregnancy in June 2023 it's believed that the Barker baby could be due any day now.

Kourtney Kardashian wows in new lingerie pic showing off her beautiful baby bump. Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardash

The expecting Kardashian sister was reunited with Travis after he returned to the US from his Blink-182 UK tour. As Tuesday marked two years since the couple's engagement the drummer went all out by surprising Kourtney with hundreds of red roses in her $8.5 million Calabasas mansion.

As well as a snuggled up pic with her tatted husband, Kourtney gave her 224 million followers a sneak peak into the new baby's nursery. A wooden crib complete with a stuffed toy looked baby-ready at the end of Instagram post.

The Kardashian-Jenner empire continues to grow with their Mother Hen Kris Jenner presiding over 13 grandchildren. This will be Kourtney's fourth child as she already has three with her ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney's journey to motherhood has been well documented on her family's now-axed reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and their newest venture The Kardashians.

While trying to get pregnant with current beau Travis the Poosh founder was very open about her struggles and shared how she started IVF treatment but stopped as it was taking a toll on her mental health.

Since the brunette bombshell announced she was pregnant with a giant sign at one of Travis' Blink-182 concerts in June fans have been eagerly following the pair's pregnancy journey.

Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert. Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardash

