How Pete Davidson 'Reacted' After Ex Ariana Grande Secretly Married Dalton Gomez

18 May 2021, 14:43

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were engaged to be married in 2018.
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were engaged to be married in 2018. Picture: PA/@arianagrande/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were engaged for a short time in 2018 and the SNL star has reportedly reacted to the news that his ex secretly married her fiancé, Dalton Gomez.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande enjoyed a whirlwind romance back in 2018, with the stars getting engaged just weeks after confirming their relationship.

However, a short few months later they called off their engagement and split up, with the pair eventually moving on with their respective partners.

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress: 5 Styles Fans Think She May Have Worn

Ariana sent fans into meltdown after news broke that she secretly got married to her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, over the weekend, and apparently Pete couldn’t be happier for his ex.

The SNL star, who is currently dating Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, has put his romance with his former fiancé in the past, according to this report.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were engaged in 2018.
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were engaged in 2018. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

A source told the publication that Pete wants Ari to be happy, with the insider saying: “Pete has moved on from Ariana but he without a shadow of a doubt wants her to be happy and he assumes she must be if she is now married.

“He doesn’t feel like it is his place to make a public gesture about but also assumes he will be asked about it down the road but the fact remains.

“He is happy that she is happy and he wishes her the best because he doesn’t have any ill will towards her and he wouldn’t expect her to have any for him if and when the shoe is on a different foot and he gets married down the line. It is all good.” 

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged after a few weeks of dating.
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged after a few weeks of dating. Picture: PA
Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez over the weekend.
Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez over the weekend. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

It seems Pete is just as happy as the rest of us to see Ari all loved-up with her new husband, with another source saying: “Of course Pete’s happy for Ariana and wishes her the best.”

Following their split, Ari briefly moved on with Mikey Foster before finding love with Dalton.

Meanwhile, Pete went on to date Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber before hitting it off with Phoebe.

