Pete Davidson And Phoebe Dynevor Flaunt 'Serious' Relationship With Matching Necklaces

16 April 2021, 10:35 | Updated: 16 April 2021, 10:47

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have been spotted wearing matching jewellery, alluding to their heavily rumoured relationship.

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have become one of the most talked-about couples in the world of celebs and the unlikely pairing have just fuelled rumours that they are in fact dating.

The Bridgerton actress and SNL star have been spotted wearing matching necklaces with their identical initials ‘PD’ on, in the same week.

Pete Davidson Appears To Confirm Phoebe Dynevor Relationship With Cute Admission

Pete, who was formerly engaged to Ariana Grande, was wearing the pendant during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, while Phoebe sported hers during a YouTube Q&A session.

A source told this tabloid the meaning behind the matching jewellery, saying: “Pete is wearing it as a romantic gesture to Phoebe."

Pete Davidson wore a 'PD' necklace as a tribute to Phoebe Dynevor on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Pete Davidson wore a 'PD' necklace as a tribute to Phoebe Dynevor on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Picture: NBC/YouTube
Phoebe Dynevor was spotted wearing a matching pendant like her beau's during a Q&A.
Phoebe Dynevor was spotted wearing a matching pendant like her beau's during a Q&A. Picture: YouTube

They added: “He wanted to show just how much she means to him and just how serious he is about them.

“She’s in London and he’s in America. So they wanted to feel like they’re together when they’re not.

“Any time they’re feeling a bit lonely and missing each other they look down at the ‘PD’.”

This comes just days after Pete seemingly confirmed his relationship with the Daphne Bridgerton actress by dubbing her his “celebrity crush”.

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have been getting closer in recent weeks.
Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have been getting closer in recent weeks. Picture: Getty

During a chat with Marquette University students in a Zoom call, he was asked who his celeb crush is, to which he replied with: “I’m with my celebrity crush. That is all I can speak on.”

Pete and Phoebe first sparked romance rumours last month as the pair were spotted hanging out in Brooklyn, New York, as well as in Phoebe’s hometown in the UK.

It seems their adorable matching necklaces are helping to make their long-distance relationship work!

