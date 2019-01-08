Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale Were 'Very Flirty' At Golden Globes Party

Pete Davidson's back in the game after his break-up from Ariana Grande and has his sights set on Kate Beckinsale with reports they 'flirted' all evening at the Netflix Golden Globes after party.

Pete Davidson turned up to the 2019 Golden Globes looking healthy and happy, and it seems he's back on the dating scene after flirting up a storm with 45-year-old British actress Kate Beckinsale at the Netflix after party, according to an insider who spilt the tea to an American tabloid.

Pete Davidson Deletes Instagram After Posting Worrying Message About Not Wanting “To Be On This Earth Anymore”

Pete Davidson with rapper BFF Machine Gun Kelly at the 2019 Golden Globes. Picture: Getty

The insider revealed the SNL comedian and Kate 'cozied up' in the smoking area for over an hour whilst his pal, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, gave them space and 'kept going back inside the Moet-sponsored bash to get more drinks' and now we want MGK as our own wingman.

They told Page Six: "They were being very flirty together, they were sitting very close on the outside patio seating. Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes.”

Both currently single, Kate was also recently been linked to comedian Jack Whitehall late last year when they were pictured kissing during a night out at a Karaoke bar, which proves the 'Click' actress has her eye on a comedian for her next BF.

We're glad Pete's headed into 2019 on a positive note after posting a worrying message about 'not wanting to be on this earth' back in December, but with best pal MGK by his side, it looks like he's feeling better & out there flirting with one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Showbiz News