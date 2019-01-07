Netflix's Bird Box Director Finally Addresses The Two Missing Characters

7 January 2019, 17:20 | Updated: 7 January 2019, 17:30

Bird Box director Susanne Bier addresses missing two characters
Bird Box director Susanne Bier addresses missing two characters. Picture: Netflix

Where did Felix and Lucy go in Birdbox?! We’ve been on a hunt for some answers ever since Netflix's 'Birdbox' was released and now we have them!

If you’re not a fan of spoilers, then we suggest you stop reading now.

'You’ Season 2: When Is The New Netflix Series Released? Here’s Everything We Know About The Plot & Cast

It’s been a couple weeks since Netflix’s Bird Box became a huge hit with over 45 million people tuning in. So huge that the movie broke records as Netflix’s most-watched movie in a seven-day period.

The apocalyptic film features a woman named Malorie played by Sandra Bullock who, along with her two children, fight to survive after a a mysterious force that takes the form of people’s worst fears sparks a global epidemic.

Sandra Bullock plays Majorie
Sandra Bullock plays Majorie. Picture: Netflix

However, many were left questioning some unaddressed character disappearances, namely where two youngsters ran off to when they stole the only car owned by the survivors and took off.

Speaking to People director Susanne Bier revealed where she thinks couple Felix (played by Machine Gun Kelly) and Lucy (played by Rosa Salazar) went after they disappeared from the safe house.

View this post on Instagram

Survive together, die apart. #BirdBox

A post shared by Bird Box (@birdboxmovie) on

"I think [the grocery store] was their plan, but we don't know," she said. "I think that that's where they wanna go, but I actually think it's quite exciting that we don't know exactly where they went."

There you have it… they went to the grocery store (maybe).

Bird Box is available on Netflix.

> Grab Our App And Get The Latest Film News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Audiences secretly love Joe Goldberg on Netflix's 'YOU'

Netflix's YOU: People Can't Help But Love Creepy Stalker Joe Goldberg
Series 2 is coming this year!

'You’ Season 2: When Is The New Netflix Series Released? Here’s Everything We Know About The Plot & Cast
Strictly’s Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have sparked engagement rumours

Fans Are Convinced Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell Are Engaged
Nicki Minaj's new childhood sweetheart boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj's Boyfriend Kenneth Petty: Age, Prison & Baby Names

Nicki Minaj

Justin Bieber could be releasing his next album in 2019!

Justin Bieber’s New #JB5 Album – Everything We Know So Far About His Next Release

Justin Bieber

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Jack Fincham's brother Oliver looks so similar to the Love Island champion

Inside Jack Fincham's Family: The Star's Brother, Mum & Dad's Criminal Past
Love Island 2018 Wes Anderson

Dancing On Ice 2019: Love Island’s Wes Nelson’s Age, Impressive Job And Girlfriend Revealed
Love Island babies

Love Island Babies: Which Contestants Now Have Children?