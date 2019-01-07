Netflix's Bird Box Director Finally Addresses The Two Missing Characters

Bird Box director Susanne Bier addresses missing two characters. Picture: Netflix

Where did Felix and Lucy go in Birdbox?! We’ve been on a hunt for some answers ever since Netflix's 'Birdbox' was released and now we have them!

If you’re not a fan of spoilers, then we suggest you stop reading now.

It’s been a couple weeks since Netflix’s Bird Box became a huge hit with over 45 million people tuning in. So huge that the movie broke records as Netflix’s most-watched movie in a seven-day period.

The apocalyptic film features a woman named Malorie played by Sandra Bullock who, along with her two children, fight to survive after a a mysterious force that takes the form of people’s worst fears sparks a global epidemic.

Sandra Bullock plays Majorie. Picture: Netflix

However, many were left questioning some unaddressed character disappearances, namely where two youngsters ran off to when they stole the only car owned by the survivors and took off.

Speaking to People director Susanne Bier revealed where she thinks couple Felix (played by Machine Gun Kelly) and Lucy (played by Rosa Salazar) went after they disappeared from the safe house.

"I think [the grocery store] was their plan, but we don't know," she said. "I think that that's where they wanna go, but I actually think it's quite exciting that we don't know exactly where they went."

There you have it… they went to the grocery store (maybe).

Bird Box is available on Netflix.

