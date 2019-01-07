Sandra Oh Pokes Fun At Lady Gaga’s “100 People” Speech At The Golden Globes And It's Hilarious

Sandra Oh and Lady Gaga have a funny exchange in Golden Globe opening speech. Picture: Getty

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg kicked off the Golden Globes roasting THAT Lady Gaga speech.

Last night, Golden Globes host Sarah Oh opened the show with Lady Gaga’s famous “100 people” speech.

If you follow the singer you’ll definitely know that in many interviews since the release of A Star Is Born that Gaga has repeatedly told the same story about castmate Bradley Cooper.

She explains despite never starring in a film, Bradley believed in her and made her dream come true.

"There could be a 100 people in the room, and 99 don't believe in you," she says. "But all it takes is one."

Sandra Oh just couldn’t pass up the opportunity while addressing the audience.

The actress said how honoured she was to be hosting, adding, “And it just proves—and I’m just coming up with this now—that there could be 100 people in the room, and 99 don’t believe in you, and you just need one to believe in you.”

The audience instantly caught on and Lady Gaga herself shouted over, “IT’S TRUE!”

The perfect exchange!

