Pete Davidson Awkwardly Name-Drops Ariana Grande & Kanye West In Final SNL Speech

Pete Davidson mentioned Ariana Grande & Kanye West in his final speech on Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

Pete Davidson gave his final speech on Saturday Night Live - but not without bringing up some controversial names.

Pete Davidson has officially left Saturday Night Live after eight years as one of the comedic cast members of the show and he made sure to give fans a parting gift with his last speech.

Sharing his final comedy speech on his last SNL show on Saturday night, Pete awkwardly name-dropped two people in particular which definitely got people talking; Kanye West and Ariana Grande.

Of course, Pete doesn’t have the greatest history with Ye as the comedian is currently dating the rapper’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian and was locked in an online feud with him for months.

Pete simply got into his speech by poking fun at their tense relationship, joking: "Hello Colin, Che, and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye [West].”

Pete Davidson gave his final speech on Saturday Night Live. Picture: SNL/YouTube

Pete Davidson mentioned Kanye West in his final SNL speech. Picture: Getty

He also jokingly shaded his whirlwind romance with Ariana later on in his speech, making reference to their engagement after a few short weeks of dating.

The King of Staten Island star said that SNL creator Lorne Michaels ‘always gives the best advice’ and joked about what he told him following his engagement to the pop star.

“I'll never forget this: I called him when I got engaged and said, 'Lorne, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after dating for two weeks,'" Pete shared.

"And he said, 'Oh! Hold on for dear life!'"

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande split after five months together. Picture: Getty

Pete Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Both of Pete’s name-drops were quick to receive a mixed reaction online.

Pete first joined SNL when he was just 20 years old back in 2014 and had become a household name in comedy since.

The now-28-year-old finished up his speech with an emotional goodbye to Lorne and the team, thanking him for ‘never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was’, adding: "And for believing me and allowing me to have a place I could call home with the memories that will last a lifetime."

