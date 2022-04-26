A Closer Look Inside The Iconic One Direction Tour Bus

On Air Now
26 April 2022, 13:09 | Updated: 26 April 2022, 13:11
One Direction’s tour bus brings back nothing but fond memories of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.
One Direction fans who have been around since day one will remember all of the most iconic moments between the boys -and their tour bus is up there with things that give us a huge hit of nostalgia.
Remember the days when we were lucky enough to see Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik all perform together? Yep, us too.
From their X Factor video diary days to their tour bus moments, it’s safe to say each memory holds a special place in fans’ hearts.
Harry Styles Fans Are Trying To Reunite Him With His Lion Ring After Losing It At Coachella
On the topic of reminiscing, let’s take a look at some of the most memorable times from 1D’s tour bus days, including a glimpse into the lucky vehicle that transported the boys from show to show back in the day.
We can’t forget the cheesy grins from the boys inside their bunks, and of course, Harry planking ( - remember when planking was a thing?!).
Over the years, some of the band members have dished on their fondest tour memories, with Liam explaining how much he especially loved touring in South America.
Today (June 1) in 2012 - Niam live that late-night tour bus life ☺☺ pic.twitter.com/EGXjcKA2UZ— This Day in 1D History (@todays1dhistory) June 1, 2021
One Direction and the tour bus⚡— `Jagoda`𓅂 (@coolguycal__) July 16, 2020
𝑨 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅 pic.twitter.com/vXbzMjLpZn
Niall even shared stories about how he spent his downtime when he had days off from the touring days, saying he and Harry would play golf together.
Fans have resurfaced old tweets since the boys’ hiatus, showing the boys having late-night banter and trolling each other while sharing their journeys together back in the day.
The boys have since gone on to have their own successful solo careers but it goes without saying that a potential reunion one day would be more than welcome!
