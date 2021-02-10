One Direction’s Solo Careers Are Officially Longer Than The Band’s & Fans Are Emotional

10 February 2021, 10:50

One Direction kicked off their solo careers in 2015.
One Direction kicked off their solo careers in 2015. Picture: PA/Twitter

One Direction fans have been reminiscing about the boys after realising Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have had longer solo careers than their time in the band.

It’s no surprise that One Direction have the most dedicated fanbase who always remember all the important details, and they’ve stumbled on another revelation.

A Directioner took to Twitter to announce that Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik have now been solo artists for a longer period of time than they have been a band (brb, crying).

The realisation came as the fan shared the duration of time that they were in 1D, which was 1,926 days, compared to how long they’ve been solo artists, which is 1,927 days so far.

Fans of the ‘History’ stars were quick to comment on the tweet and a lot of them were (unsurprisingly) not OK after finding this out.

One Direction went their separate ways in 2015.
One Direction went their separate ways in 2015. Picture: PA

One person wrote: “My day just got a whole lot worse [crying emoji].”

“I can’t deal with this I’m so done,” penned another.

A third added: “You can’t do this to me, not today not ever.”

The boys first became a band on the X Factor on 23 July 2010 - a day which I’m sure we all have marked in our calendars, BTW.

One Direction fans reacted to the tweet.
One Direction fans reacted to the tweet. Picture: Twitter
Fans of 1D were emotional after reminiscing about the boys.
Fans of 1D were emotional after reminiscing about the boys. Picture: Twitter

The singers then went their separate ways in late 2015, after announcing they were going on a hiatus in August 2015.

This came after Zayn’s departure from the band in March of the same year.

They have all since gone on to have extremely successful solo careers, and Zayn, Liam and Louis have also become fathers!

