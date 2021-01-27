One Direction's Final Music Video For 'History' Turns Five Years Old

One Direction released 'History' five years ago. Picture: One Direction/ YouTube

It's been five whole years since One Direction dropped their last ever music video for 'History' and it's safe to say fans (and us) are in their feelings.

One Direction released the 'History' music video five whole years ago and it was their last ever music video as a group, making it a very special occasion indeed.

They officially dropped the video on January 26th 2016 and it has since amassed just under 400 million views, which, you know, is pretty ok!

We think we might be half of those views, but let's look back at the epic finale just one more time, for fun.

'History' was the last music video 1D dropped. Picture: YouTube/ One Direction

Niall, Louis, Liam and Harry successfully made millions of us weep when throwing back and looking through their incredible journey.

Starting with The X Factor in 2010, the amazing clips chronicle their whole time in the band right through to them selling out stadiums and thousands of fans lining the street trying to get a glimpse of them!

5 years ago today, One Direction released their last music video as a band, the 'History Music Video'



and the fact that they included zayn in this will always melt my heart pic.twitter.com/aq8u48c5KL — bea (@beaadmires1D) January 26, 2021

Fans are also ever appreciative to the boys who included Zayn in all the footage despite him quitting the band a year earlier in 2015, because it was all of their journey!

A tweet with over 18k likes said what everyone thinks:

"The fact that they included zayn in this will always melt my heart."

One Direction's 'History' music video will never not make us cry. Picture: One Direction/ YouTube

One Direction detail their incredible journey in the 'History' music video. Picture: YouTube/ One Direction

The boys also managed to make a random brick wall incredibly famous, which definitely says something about their power and influence.

All in all, the MV still has people weeping, watching and loving everything about it, AKA, 1D in a nutshell!

We're off to go and add a few more thousand views to the video now, goodbye.

