Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Always You’ Lyrics & Meaning Decoded

9 February 2021, 13:14

The meaning behind Louis Tomlinson's 'Always You' lyrics explained.
The meaning behind Louis Tomlinson's 'Always You' lyrics explained. Picture: PA/YouTube

Louis Tomlinson’s track ‘Always You’ is a fan-favourite and we’ve decoded the meaning behind the lyrics of the love song.

Louis Tomlinson’s fans are loving his track ‘Always You’, from his debut album ‘Walls’, and we can see why!

The former One Direction star had been performing the song on his tour in March 2020, where he was met with an entire crowd singing it back to him and we’ve taken a look into the meaning of the lyrics.

Louis Tomlinson Has Incredible Week Thanks To Fans Who Celebrate 'Defenceless' Hitting Chart

The father-of-one revealed that the bop, which is pretty much a solid in-your-feels track, was actually written a few years ago and was initially teased on his Instagram.

The 29-year-old said: “Lyrically the song is a break-up song. It’s about having just broke up with someone, seeing all these things and places and objects - whatever it is - that remind you of this person.”

He went on to explain that he was reminiscent about being on tour with the 1D boys while writing the song: “Another one of these quite autobiographical lyrics from me, kind of talking about being on the road with One Direction and visiting all these amazing places and it doesn’t quite feel the same.”

Louis said it was a ‘no-brainer’ to put the song on the album since he had already teased the track on Instagram and knew fans were ‘excited to hear it’.

He also added that fans had ‘developed a connection with the song’, giving him yet another reason to add it to 'Walls'.

Let’s take a look at the lyrics…

'Always You' Lyrics

I went to Amsterdam without you
And all I could do was think about you
And oh-oh-oh, I should've known
I went to Tokyo to let it go
Drink after drink, but I still felt alone
I should've known

I went to so many places
Looking for you in their faces
I can feel it, oh, I can feel it

I'm wastin' my time when it was always you, always you
Chasin' the high, but it was always you, always you
Should've never let you go-oh-oh
Should've never let you go-oh, my baby
Go-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

I went from LAX to Heathrow
Walked through my door, but it felt nothing like home
'Cause you're not home
Waiting to wrap your legs around me
And I know you hate to smoke without me
And, oh-oh-oh, now you know

I'm wastin' my time when it was always you, always you
Chasin' the high, but it was always you, always you
Should've never let you go-oh-oh
Should've never let you go-oh, my baby
Go-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
Should've never let you go-oh-oh
Should've never let you go-oh, my baby
Go-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

I went to so many places
Looking for you in their faces
I can feel it, oh, I can feel it

Wastin' my time when it was always you, always you
I was chasin' the high, but it was always you, always you
Should've never let you go-oh-oh
Should've never let you go-oh, my baby
Go-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
Should've never let you go-oh-oh
Should've never let you go-oh, my baby
Go-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

My baby
Oh, my baby

