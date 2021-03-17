How Niall Horan And Harry Styles Spent Down Time On Tour With One Direction

Niall Horan and Harry Styles played golf during breaks from 1D's tour. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Niall Horan and bandmate Harry Styles opted for sports to unwind while on the road with One Direction.

Niall Horan has become a keen golfer over recent years, becoming one of the sport’s most influential players and even setting up his own management company, working to grow women’s and junior games.

But he had a passion for the sport long before making it a full-time job, sneaking off for games with Harry Styles while the boys were on their One Direction tours.

Niall Horan is a keen golfer. Picture: Getty

In a recent chat with Today's Golfer he revealed how Harry was also a pretty keen player and that they’d chill out between shows with a quick game.

He said: “We played quite a bit together out on tour for a bit of downtime. Harry Styles was a pretty keen player at the time and the golf course was somewhere to chill out for us.”

To avoid the thousands of fans waiting outside their hotel the boys would sometimes have to sneak out just to get to a course unfollowed.

Niall Horan revealed he and Harry Styles snuck out of a hotel in a bread van. Picture: Getty

Niall continued: “The thing is, we’d sometimes have 4,000 or 5,000 people outside the hotel and I remember once in Rio de Janiero time we ended up sneaking out and going in the back of a bread van!”

Anyone else wondering if that’s when Haz’s love affair with bread began?

“Often that was the only way of getting out of the hotel to see places or get a bit of golf in.”

Petition to see a picture of this!

