One Direction’s Tour Bus Throwback Pictures Are Making Fans Nostalgic

2 June 2021, 14:53 | Updated: 2 June 2021, 16:03

One Direction throwbacks always make us weep
One Direction throwbacks always make us weep. Picture: Getty/Twitter
Some photos taken during One Direction’s tour bus days in 2012 has made us all super reminiscent.

The One Direction boys have never failed to give fans an insight into their most memorable moments and one throwback, in particular, is making us all emotional AF today.

Remember those tour bus days? We remember them well, and one moment from their days on the road back in 2012 has made its way online for a heartwarming trip down memory lane.

The posts that have been circulating on social media were taken all the way back on June 1, 2012 - a whole nine years ago!

Die-hard Directioners will know it was during the ‘Take Me Home’ era and what a time to be alive that was!

A 1D fan shared a series of snaps showing Niall Horan and Liam Payne laying in the bunk beds on their tour bus opposite each other, and their baby faces are making us seriously nostalgic!

The pictures were followed by a screenshot of a tweet Niall sent to Liam at the time, which read: “I can see you..

“Ur in the bed next t me ahahahhaa… [sic].”

We know what you’re thinking - where were Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson?

A One Direction throwback has been circulating online
A One Direction throwback has been circulating online. Picture: PA

More than likely also getting up to some 1D chaos on the tour bus as well, tbh.

Fans were quick to comment on the throwback, with one writing: “Those were the days.”

Others couldn’t get over how young they were, with another writing: “BYE THEY LOOK TWELVE,” while another penned, “THEY LOOK 12 I CANT BREATHE [sic].”

The snaps were taken two years after the boys met on the X Factor when their band was formed, so they were still just teens!

