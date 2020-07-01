One Direction Fan Creates ‘New Tour Intro’ Amid 10-Year Anniversary Reunion Rumours

A mock-up of what One Direction's reunion tour would look like has made its way on to TikTok. Picture: Twitter/TikTok

A One Direction fan has come up with a brand-new tour intro, with a compilation of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, ahead of their 10-year anniversary.

The Directioner, named Sarah - @sarahgee92 on TikTok - shared a one-minute long compilation of the 1D boys in slow-motion as a mock-up of what their tour intro would look like if a reunion was to go ahead and it looks insane!

Sharing the video, she wrote: “Imagine: new tour intro”, and fans were quick to comment on the work of art, which has already raked in over 100K likes on the app.

One person penned: “Okay WOW why you got to hurt me and get me excited like this [sic].”

1D fans were praising the TikTok tour intro video. Picture: TikTok

One Direction reunion rumours have been flying around. Picture: TikTok

“THIS MADE ME EMOTIONAL IN A NEW WAY,” added another.

“This is the best thing I have seen on this app [clapping emojis],” wrote a third.

The TikTok comes as we approach their 10-year anniversary, on July 23, which has sparked a serious amount of reunion rumours.

Fans have been convinced for the longest time that the boys will be linking up - maybe virtually - to do an online concert and reunite to sing all our fave songs and you can’t blame them for hoping!

One Direction's ten-year anniversary will be on July 23. Picture: Twitter

The boys all announced they were going on a hiatus, back in 2016, just a year after father-to-be Zayn’s departure from the band.

Later this month will mark an entire decade since the boys were formed on the X Factor, back in 2010, and became undeniably the biggest boyband of our time.

We don’t know whether a reunion will happen or not, at this point, but we sure hope so!

