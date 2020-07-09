One Direction’s Liam Payne Announces ‘The LP Show' Livestream Concert Series

One Direction’s Liam Payne has announced ‘The LP Show’ and we’re so here for it!

One Direction star Liam Payne has surprised fans by announcing 'The LP Show’ on Instagram.

The 'Stack it Up,’ singer, who could potentially be moving to LA with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl and their son, Bear, revealed he’s putting on a string of livestream concerts throughout July.

1D fans will be happy to know there is nothing scheduled for 23rd July, which will mark the 10-year anniversary that Liam, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik formed the band.

The shows, which promise to be ‘up close and personal,’ will be broadcast in real time, kicking off on Friday 17th, and will be filmed inside currently out-of-use venues.

They will feature a full band, ‘as well as professional sound and lighting engineers currently out of work’ due to coronavirus.

Fans who want to get involved can do so on a ‘pay what you want’ basis, starting at $10.

Liam said: “I’ve been working on something for a while now and I’m so excited to announce Act 1 of ‘The LP Show’, broadcasting in real time on Friday 17th July!

“It’s a new approach to a live-streamed show that’ll be up close and personal like you've never seen before, exclusively on @veeps. @spotify pre-sale goes out tomorrow and tickets go on general sale on Friday 10th July at 8pm BST.

“Tickets will be available on a 'pay what you want' basis, starting at $10 and a portion of the ticket proceeds will go towards hunger and poverty through a donation to @trusselltrust. Exclusive ’The LP Show' merch is included in select packages, all listed on the site so you can choose the one that’s best for you.

“To produce the show I’m working with currently out-of-use venues, a full band, as well as professional sound and lighting engineers currently out of work due to Covid-19 and I can’t wait to bring you the first in this series of live broadcasts.

“See you on July 17th! #TheLPShow.”

We can’t wait!

