One Direction’s Liam Payne Announces ‘The LP Show' Livestream Concert Series

9 July 2020, 10:28

'The LP Show' kicks off in July!
'The LP Show' kicks off in July! Picture: PA images

One Direction’s Liam Payne has announced ‘The LP Show’ and we’re so here for it!

One Direction star Liam Payne has surprised fans by announcing 'The LP Show’ on Instagram.

The 'Stack it Up,’ singer, who could potentially be moving to LA with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl and their son, Bear, revealed he’s putting on a string of livestream concerts throughout July.

Will One Direction Get Back Together? Everything The Boys Have Said About Properly Reuniting

1D fans will be happy to know there is nothing scheduled for 23rd July, which will mark the 10-year anniversary that Liam, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik formed the band.

The shows, which promise to be ‘up close and personal,’ will be broadcast in real time, kicking off on Friday 17th, and will be filmed inside currently out-of-use venues.

They will feature a full band, ‘as well as professional sound and lighting engineers currently out of work’ due to coronavirus.

Fans who want to get involved can do so on a ‘pay what you want’ basis, starting at $10.

Liam said: “I’ve been working on something for a while now and I’m so excited to announce Act 1 of ‘The LP Show’, broadcasting in real time on Friday 17th July!

“It’s a new approach to a live-streamed show that’ll be up close and personal like you've never seen before, exclusively on @veeps@spotify pre-sale goes out tomorrow and tickets go on general sale on Friday 10th July at 8pm BST.

“Tickets will be available on a 'pay what you want' basis, starting at $10 and a portion of the ticket proceeds will go towards hunger and poverty through a donation to @trusselltrust. Exclusive ’The LP Show' merch is included in select packages, all listed on the site so you can choose the one that’s best for you. 

“To produce the show I’m working with currently out-of-use venues, a full band, as well as professional sound and lighting engineers currently out of work due to Covid-19 and I can’t wait to bring you the first in this series of live broadcasts.

“See you on July 17th! #TheLPShow.”

We can’t wait!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley have been dating since the middle of locdown

Niall Horan And Amelia Woolley: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Gogglebox star Shaun Malone has welcomed a baby!

Gogglebox’s Shaun Malone Welcomes First Baby & Announces Name

Kanye West declares himself anti-vaccination calling them the devil's work

COVID-19: Kanye West Calls Vaccines 'The Mark Of The Beast' & Says He Had Coronavirus

Stormzy surprised a teenage fan by decorating his room

Stormzy Surprises Teenager By Decorating His Bedroom

Harry Styles fans are obsessed with his Calm app stroytime

Harry Styles Fans Are Living For His Soothing Calm App Story- Here Are The Best Reactions

Niall Horan is dating Amelia Woolley

Who Is Amelia Woolley, Niall Horan’s New Girlfriend? 6 Things You Need To Know

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos