One Direction’s Liam Payne And Cheryl 'Considering Moving To LA To Raise Son Bear'

8 July 2020, 10:07

Liam Payne, Cheryl and Bear could be moving to America.
Liam Payne, Cheryl and Bear could be moving to America. Picture: PA images

One Direction's Liam Payne and Cheryl could be heading for LA with their son, Bear.

One Direction’s Liam Payne and Cheryl are considering moving to LA to raise their son, Bear, according to reports.

The pair, who have been rumoured to be moving back in together for some time now, have successfully been co-parenting their only child since they split in 2018, but living in different places.

Cheryl and Liam could be heading for LA.
Cheryl and Liam could be heading for LA. Picture: instagram

However, Cheryl is ‘keen’ to get the family all in once place ‘for the sake’ of their little boy.

An insider told Closer magazine: "Cheryl and Liam have been discussing LA and he says he’d love Bear to experience the Californian way of life.

"Liam still does lots of recording over there, so it’s also about what’s best for Bear in terms of seeing both parents at the same time.

"Cheryl is keen that he should not have to spend long periods without seeing his dad so she’s considering it for the sake of their family."

Liam is reportedly hoping Cheryl will be happy in the States as she already ‘has a small network of people’ there.

The source added: “He would never want to be apart from Bear for too long, so has floated the idea to Cheryl that she and Bear move back in occasionally to spend some time together.

"As Cheryl used to live there, he hopes she’d feel comfortable.

"She has a small network of people and knows parts of LA pretty well."

Liam's 1D bandmate Zayn Malik is currently living stateside with his model girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The pair, who have been in an on/off relationship since 2015, confirmed they are expecting their first child earlier this year.

