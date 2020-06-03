Why Liam Payne And Ex-Girlfriend Cheryl Could Be Moving Back In Together

Liam and Cheryl could be moving back in together. Picture: PA images

Liam Payne and ex-girlfriend Cheryl could be moving back in together, according to reports.

Liam Payne and Cheryl announced their split in 2018 after two and a half years of dating. However, the pair could be moving back in together to co-parent their son, Bear.

Cheryl has been looking after the three-year-old at her home in Buckinghamshire since the beginning of lockdown while Liam has been isolating in London, which means he’s missed out on quality time with their little one.

They’ve apparently been in constant contact, via video call, but Cheryl and Liam are now thinking about how they can make their situation work in the future.

A source told Heat: "Lockdown has really got Cheryl thinking about her future and what is going to happen with Liam.

"Liam hasn’t been able to see Bear and it’s been so hard on all of them.

“She and Liam still get on really well and Cheryl has suggested that he move back in with them for a while when it’s all over.

"She has such a big house, so there’s lots of space and thinks it will be great for Bear to have them both around."

Liam and Cheryl welcomed their first child together into the world in 2017.

Announcing the happy news on Instagram, Liam said: “My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!

“I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.

“I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!”

Cheryl shared the same photograph, of Liam cradling their tiny baby, alongside a caption which said the family were ‘all madly in love’ and ‘overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival’.

We can't believe he's 3 already!

