Olivia Rodrigo’s Relationship With Producer Adam Faze Confirmed With PDA Packed Photos

13 July 2021, 11:08

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze seemingly confirm their relationship
Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze seemingly confirm their relationship. Picture: Getty
Olivia Rodrigo confirms relationship with her new boyfriend, Adam Faze, as they packed on the PDA in LA over the weekend...

The rumour mill had been whirling for weeks over Olivia Rodrigo’s potential new boyfriend, Adam Faze...

The speculated romance was confirmed over the weekend as an intimate moment between the talented duo was captured by a paparazzo and published by this publication.

Producer Adam, 24, and the ‘good 4 u’ singer, 18, were snapped in a sweet embrace as they leant against a car in Los Angeles.

Olivia Rodrigo steps out with new boyfriend
Olivia Rodrigo steps out with new boyfriend. Picture: Getty

The cosy display was all fans needed to confirm the budding relationship between the production company co-founder and the Disney starlet.

The pictures obtained by Page Six show the pair holding hands, playfully grabbing each other's faces and stealing a few smooches too.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress was first spotted with Adam at the Space Jam 2 premiere party at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California in late June.

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze put on a cosy display in LA
Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze put on a cosy display in LA. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

It was alleged that the star introduced Adam as “her boyfriend” at the star-studded event but now fans are as sure as ever that the pair are definitely an item following the steamy snaps.

It was reported before the release of the intimate snaps that the couple were originally friends before their relationship blossomed.

A video from the event circulated online, showing the 'deja vu' songstress cosying up to Faze.

The musical powerhouses are speculated to have met through their connections in the industry.

Despite the photos seemingly confirming Adam to be Olivia's new flame, the pair are yet to comment on the romance publicly.

