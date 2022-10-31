Nicola Peltz Responds To Victoria Beckham 'Feud': 'No Family Is Perfect'

31 October 2022, 11:49

Nicola has spoken out about the Victoria 'feud'
Nicola has spoken out about the Victoria 'feud'. Picture: Alamy/Nicola Peltz/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Nicola Peltz has refuted claims of a falling out with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, saying her relationship with Brookyln's mum "is not a feud".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rumours of a rift between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham have been swirling for months and now the actress has spoken out about the claims.

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and the 27-year-old heiress married in April in a decadent ceremony that sparked an endless stream of headlines, however following the nuptials, claims of a feud between the bride and groom's mother flew in thick and fast.

Brooklyn Beckham Surprises Wife Nicola Peltz With New Tattoo Dedicated To Her

Nicola spoke with The Times about the media frenzy surrounding her relationship with he mother-in-law, stating: "No family is perfect."

In the interview, she revealed she took issue with the term 'fued' being used: "It's not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!?"

Nicola Peltz dismissed claims that she's 'frosty' with Victoria
Nicola Peltz dismissed claims that she's 'frosty' with Victoria. Picture: Alamy

"I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labelling it feud," she admitted, alluding to a strain in her relationship with Victoria.

Despite refuting claims of bad blood, she did speak about tensions within the family as she and Brooklyn prepared for their star-studded wedding last spring, which was was highly-publicised.

"I think it all started – and I've said this before – because I didn't end up wearing Victoria's wedding dress," Nicola explained.

The billionaire heiress put the rumours to rest and affirmed that she would have loved to wear a bridal gown designed by Victoria, who has carved out quite the fashion career since her pop stardom days.

Tensions rose between Nicola and Victoria during the wedding preparations
Tensions rose between Nicola and Victoria during the wedding preparations. Picture: Nicola Petlz/Instagram
Nicola and Brooklyn wed in a extravagant ceremony in April
Nicola and Brooklyn wed in a extravagant ceremony in April. Picture: Nicola Peltz/Instagram

"The real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn's mom got to make that for me! And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn't end up wearing it."

She continued: "It makes me sad when I read things that people say I was never planning on wearing it. That's just not true."

On Brooklyn and Nicola's big day – a wedding that's alleged to have cost £2.3million – the 27-year-old donned a Valentino couture dress instead of her mother-in-law's design, sparking the constant claims of a clash between the two ladies.

Further weight was added to the media frenzy when Nicola did not include a photo with her new husband's mum in any wedding day posts on Instagram.

Theories of a 'frosty' relationship between Victoria and her daughter-in-law reignited in September when it was alleged that she 'stole' the Spice Girls' wedding song her own first dance.

However, in the interview, Nicola vehemently denied that the Brooklyn-Peltz family were at odds.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan is playing multiple festivals

Niall Horan Is Taking His Third Album To Festivals: From Isle of Wight to TRNSMT

Who is Jade Thirlwall's boyfriend Jordan Stephens?

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens' Relationship

Little Mix

Jack Harlow namedropped Lil Nas X

Jack Harlow Weighs In On The Lil Nas X 'Rumours' During SNL Monologue

All of Taylor Swift's film projects...

Every Film Taylor Swift Has Been In: From Valentines Day To Amsterdam

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne dish on their awkward audition

Taylor Swift Goes Into Hilarious Detail Recalling Les Mis Audition With Eddie Redmayne

Disney has made history with 'Reflect'

Disney Reveals First Plus-Size Heroine Character In Animated Short Film

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star