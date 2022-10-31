Nicola Peltz Responds To Victoria Beckham 'Feud': 'No Family Is Perfect'

Nicola has spoken out about the Victoria 'feud'. Picture: Alamy/Nicola Peltz/Instagram

By Capital FM

Nicola Peltz has refuted claims of a falling out with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, saying her relationship with Brookyln's mum "is not a feud".

Rumours of a rift between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham have been swirling for months and now the actress has spoken out about the claims.

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and the 27-year-old heiress married in April in a decadent ceremony that sparked an endless stream of headlines, however following the nuptials, claims of a feud between the bride and groom's mother flew in thick and fast.

Nicola spoke with The Times about the media frenzy surrounding her relationship with he mother-in-law, stating: "No family is perfect."

In the interview, she revealed she took issue with the term 'fued' being used: "It's not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!?"

Nicola Peltz dismissed claims that she's 'frosty' with Victoria. Picture: Alamy

"I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labelling it feud," she admitted, alluding to a strain in her relationship with Victoria.

Despite refuting claims of bad blood, she did speak about tensions within the family as she and Brooklyn prepared for their star-studded wedding last spring, which was was highly-publicised.

"I think it all started – and I've said this before – because I didn't end up wearing Victoria's wedding dress," Nicola explained.

The billionaire heiress put the rumours to rest and affirmed that she would have loved to wear a bridal gown designed by Victoria, who has carved out quite the fashion career since her pop stardom days.

Tensions rose between Nicola and Victoria during the wedding preparations. Picture: Nicola Petlz/Instagram

Nicola and Brooklyn wed in a extravagant ceremony in April. Picture: Nicola Peltz/Instagram

"The real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn's mom got to make that for me! And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn't end up wearing it."

She continued: "It makes me sad when I read things that people say I was never planning on wearing it. That's just not true."

On Brooklyn and Nicola's big day – a wedding that's alleged to have cost £2.3million – the 27-year-old donned a Valentino couture dress instead of her mother-in-law's design, sparking the constant claims of a clash between the two ladies.

Further weight was added to the media frenzy when Nicola did not include a photo with her new husband's mum in any wedding day posts on Instagram.

Theories of a 'frosty' relationship between Victoria and her daughter-in-law reignited in September when it was alleged that she 'stole' the Spice Girls' wedding song her own first dance.

However, in the interview, Nicola vehemently denied that the Brooklyn-Peltz family were at odds.

