Inside Nicola Peltz's Massive Net Worth As She Signs Strict Prenup With Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are getting married. Picture: Alamy

How much is Nicola Peltz worth? Delve into the net worth of the actress and her billionaire family as she prepares for her lavish wedding with Brooklyn Beckham.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are tying the knot during a star-studded affair in a matter of days – as the young stars gear up for their nuptials they've signed an 'epic prenup'.

Both Nicola, 27, and Brooklyn, 23, hail from extremely wealthy families, leading their lawyers to draw up a strict prenuptial agreement to protect their respective net worths.

The engaged couple is due to walk down the aisle on April 9, with fans curiously wanting to know more about their affluent backgrounds as the wedding approaches.

Here's everything you need to know about Nicola Peltz's net worth...

Nicola Peltz has a very impressive net worth. Picture: Alamy

What is Nicola Peltz net worth?

After news broke of the ironclad prenup before the £3million ceremony, fans were eager to know the actress' net worth.

Nicola is known for her appearance in the horror drama Bates Motel, the action-adventure flick The Last Airbender as well as her role in the Transformers franchise where she portrayed the character of Tessa Yeager in Age of Extinction and The Last Knight.

The heiress's net worth is estimated to be around the £40 million mark.

Brooklyn and Nicola both come from families with extremely large wealths. Picture: Alamy

How much is Nicola Peltz's family worth?

Nicola hails from a wealthy family that's reportedly worth three times the Beckhams’.

The actor's father, Nelson Peltz, is an American billionaire businessman who has amassed a staggering £1.2billion wealth. Her mother is a former fashion model named Claudia Heffner.

The Peltz family have a slew of successful business endeavours under their name that have contributed to their ten-figure empire.

Nelson is chairman of The Wendy's Company and Sysco and has made investments in companies such Heinz, Domin's Pizza and Tiffany & Co.

