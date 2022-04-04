On Air Now
4 April 2022, 15:01
Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz have reportedly already signed a prenup just days before their star-studded wedding.
According to this tabloid, a prenuptial agreement has already been drawn up for the A-list couple to protect their respective fortunes.
Brooklyn’s famous parents David and Victoria Beckham have amassed a £380million fortune over their football, music and fashion careers, respectively.
However, heiress Nicola’s wealth is worth three times the Beckhams’, as her father, Nelson Peltz is an American billionaire businessman with a staggering £1.2billion empire.
The prenup was signed just days before Brooklyn and Nicola are set to tie the knot on April 9.
They are said to be wed at her family’s £76million oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.
A huge array of stars will be in attendance on their big day, including legendary rapper and family friend of the Beckhams, Snoop Dogg, who will be DJ’ing on their big day.
Celeb chef Gordon Ramsay, actress Eva Longoria and members of the Spice Girls are also said to be in attendance at the £3million wedding.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are also thought to be on the guest list.
Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, began dating in 2019 and became engaged in 2020.
