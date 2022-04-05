Inside The Strict Rules At Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s £3million Wedding

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have banned guests from taking photos at their wedding. Picture: @brooklynbeckham/Instagram

By Capital FM

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz are said to be getting married this weekend and it is set to be the wedding of the year!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are set to be getting married this week, with reports claiming April 9 will be their big day - and details about their star-studded wedding have been shared by multiple outlets.

The A-list couple are all prepared to walk down the aisle after signing an ‘epic’ prenup, according to this tabloid, in order to protect their respective fortunes.

Brooklyn Beckham And Fiancée Nicola Peltz ‘Sign Epic Prenup’ Ahead Of £3million Wedding

The Beckham family are worth around £380million thanks to the groom’s parents David and Victoria and their soaring sports, music and fashion careers, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nicola is the daughter of American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, who has a whopping £1.2billion empire.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are set to get married on April 9. Picture: @brooklynbeckham/Instagram

Huge stars will be in attendance at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding. Picture: @brooklynbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn and Nicola have been dating since 2019 and engaged since 2020, so they’ve had a serious amount of time to plan their big day - which is said to have some strict rules put in place.

In regards to wedding pictures, the couple have hired famed photographer Annie Leibovitz for the photos, as it’s rumoured that Vogue magazine will get the exclusive rights to the first snaps of the bride and groom.

According to this tabloid, guests will reportedly ‘be instructed not to take any pictures’ themselves, while the use of social media will be ‘banned’ throughout the day.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham aren't allowing guests to take photos at their wedding. Picture: @nicolaannepeltz/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been dating for three years. Picture: @brooklynbeckham/Instagram

They also are said to have a strict guest list policy, with two private security firms rumoured to be responsible for blocking any intruders on the day.

Precautions have been taken for the big day following the huge, star-studded guest list expected to attend Brooklyn and Nicola’s big day, including Victoria Beckham’s former Spice Girl bandmates, as well as Eva Longoria, Gigi Hadid, Snoop Dogg, Gordon Ramsay and more.

It has been widely rumoured that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also amongst those who have received an invite, but it is yet to be confirmed if they’ll be present at the wedding.

