Nicola Peltz ‘Stormed Off Crying’ At Wedding After Victoria Beckham ‘Stole First Dance Song’ With Brooklyn

By Capital FM

More rumours of a family feud have emerged between Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn’s new wife Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham’s mum Victoria and wife Nicola Peltz have been facing feud rumours for months, with sources claiming tensions began when planning for the young couple’s wedding earlier this year.

Apparently, it all began when Nicola didn’t wear a gown designed by her mother-in-law on her wedding day in April, instead opting for a Valentino gown.

According to new sources, however, the big day itself was said to be ‘frosty’ for the pair, as Victoria allegedly ‘stole’ the newlyweds’ original choice for their first dance song for her own mother-son dance with Brooklyn.

An insider told MailOnline that the couple originally picked Marc Anthony’s ‘You Sang To Me’ to have their first dance to as the singer is the Beckhams’ family friend and performed at the wedding.

They went on to say that the Spice Girls hitmaker then ‘stole’ the song to dance to with her son.

The insider said: “Marc asked Nicola and Brooklyn to pick their favourite song to dedicate to them, and that one was their favourite. Nicola left the room because she and Brooklyn thought Marc was introducing them for a special dance to a love song the couple had chosen.

"But without any warning and at the request of Victoria, Marc switched it to a mother-son dance using the same song. Most of the guests could tell something off had happened."

“It was uncomfortable for the couple who were thinking it was to be a special moment for them," they added.

Marc’s wedding speech was also said to be all about Brooklyn’s mother, which reportedly left Nicola to ‘storm off crying her eyes out’ with her sister Brittany and her mum by her side, according to another source.

This comes just weeks after Brooklyn and Nicola shut down any feud rumours with Victoria, with the 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham telling Variety at the time: "They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

