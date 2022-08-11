Brooklyn Beckham Addresses ‘Feud’ Between Wife Nicola Peltz And Mum Victoria

11 August 2022, 11:57 | Updated: 11 August 2022, 12:13

Brooklyn Beckham has shut down claims of a feud between mum Victoria and wife Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham has shut down claims of a feud between mum Victoria and wife Nicola Peltz. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Brooklyn Beckham has responded to rumours following an alleged feud between his wife Nicola Peltz and mum Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham has finally addressed rumours of a family feud between his new wife Nicola Peltz and his mum Victoria Beckham.

Following headlines that the 27-year-old actress is in a ‘cold war’ with the former Spice Girls singer, Brooklyn has officially shut down any possibility of bad blood between his wife and her mother-in-law.

Discussing the rumours in an interview with Variety, the 23-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham said of the tabloids: “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that."

"They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

Brooklyn Beckham has shut down rumours there's a feud between Victoria and wife Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham has shut down rumours there's a feud between Victoria and wife Nicola Peltz. Picture: Getty
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham have rubbished Victoria Beckham feud rumours
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham have rubbished Victoria Beckham feud rumours. Picture: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Meanwhile, Nicola believes the rumours that tensions had built began circulating when she didn't wear a gown designed by her mother-in-law on her wedding day back in April, instead opting for a Valentino gown.

"I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress," Nicola told the publication.

"She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that,” she added.

This comes after a source told PageSix that Nicola and Victoria were having trouble even leading up to the wedding.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married in April
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married in April. Picture: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz brushed off rumours of a feud with Victoria Beckham
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz brushed off rumours of a feud with Victoria Beckham. Picture: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

“They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” said the insider, “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”

They went on to add that there was ‘nonstop petty drama’ between the pair - however, Brooklyn has now rubbished the rumours, insisting they all are more than a happy family.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot at her family’s stunning £75 million Miami estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in a lavish event rumoured to have cost over £2.5 million.

The couple have since decided to take each other’s last names, both becoming Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

