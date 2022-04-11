Every Photo From Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

11 April 2022, 11:51 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 12:07

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are finally married
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are finally married. Picture: Getty / Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are officially married, following a beautiful ceremony at her family’s sea-front Palm Beach home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz’s wedding photos look like something straight out of a fairytale, after they tied the knot at her family’s stunning £75 million Miami estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in an event rumoured to have cost over £2.5 million.

The wedding guest list included anyone who’s anyone, including Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Spice Girls Sporty and Scary, and Venus and Serena Williams.

Inside The Strict Rules At Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s £3million Wedding

Nicola, 27, looked like a bridal dream in a Valentino gown, featuring a show-stopping train and veil embroidered with flowers, while Brooklyn wore a traditional tuxedo with a white bow tie and diamond chain by Anita Ko, a gift from his new in-laws, which he wore attached to the front of his evening jacket.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz met in 2019
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz met in 2019. Picture: Getty

Since the nuptials took place on Saturday, pictures have emerged of the newlyweds after they let Vogue exclusively document their big day.

One beautiful photo shows Nicola preparing to walk down the aisle holding hands with her billionaire father Nelson Peltz, who wore a traditional black suit and bow tie.

“Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You’re the wind beneath my wings,” Nicola captioned the photo of herself and her dad.

She also posted a candid snap of herself and Brooklyn stood at the altar, showing her staring into her beloved’s eyes.

Snoop Dogg kept the A-listers entertained on the dance floor when he DJ'ed at the event, while friend of the family Gordon Ramsay cooked up the Cordon Bleu menu for all of the guests.

£50,000 worth of rare orchids are said to have adorned the venue, which consisted of a huge marquee at the back of her family's mega mansion, while guests sipped on an 'unlimited supply' of £200 bottles of Bollinger champagne.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn posted a glamorous photo of himself and his groomsmen which consisted of footballing legend dad David and younger brothers Romeo and Cruz.

Black and white photos show Brooklyn and Nicola hand in hand during the evening’s celebrations as the new Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham were re-introduced to their guests.

Brooklyn is taking his wife’s name as his own as a sign of commitment to their marriage.

The young couple met in 2019 after meeting at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Halloween party. They reportedly went for a ‘cosy dinner’ after the bash, with her still dressed in her ‘sexy cat’ costume.

The rest, as they say, is history.

