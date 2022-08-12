Brooklyn Beckham Surprises Wife Nicola Peltz With New Tattoo Dedicated To Her

Brooklyn Beckham got a new tattoo in honour of his wife Nicola Peltz. Picture: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram/Getty

Brooklyn Beckham just got another tattoo to honour his wife Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham has just proved he can’t get enough of his new wife Nicola Peltz after adding another tattoo dedicated to her to his collection of inkings.

The 23-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham and Nicola, 27, have been together since late 2019, before saying their ‘I do’s’ in April this year, and Brooklyn already has a string of tattoos dedicated to his actress bae.

The British star shared a look at his latest tattoo on his Instagram Story, telling his followers that he ‘surprised his baby’, before tagging Nicola in the post.

Brooklyn Beckham got a new tattoo dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz. Picture: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham's new tattoo dedicated to wife Nicola Peltz reads 'married'. Picture: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn got the word ‘married’ in large cursive script along the outside of his left wrist, which he showed off in the picture.

The inking was done by none other than famous celeb tattoo artist Dr Woo, who has previously inked the likes of Justin Bieber, Drake, Miley Cyrus, Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez, to name a few.

The new ‘married’ tatt is the latest in a string of inkings Brooklyn has dedicated to Nicola.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been together since 2019. Picture: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham already has a string of tattoos dedicated to Nicola Peltz. Picture: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

He also has her eyes tattooed on the back of his neck, an ’N’ on his left ring finger, Nicola’s mum’s rosary beads inked around his wrist and ‘our little bubble’ written across the top of his hand.

It doesn’t stop there as Brooklyn additionally has a love letter from Nicola on his back, her late grandma’s name on his wrist, ‘Nicola’ penned on his neck, and most recently, his wedding vows to the actress inscribed on his upper arm.

Nicola has less body art than her beau, but returned the favour by getting a tattoo of Brooklyn’s name on her back after they got engaged.

