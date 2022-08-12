Brooklyn Beckham Surprises Wife Nicola Peltz With New Tattoo Dedicated To Her

12 August 2022, 11:54

Brooklyn Beckham got a new tattoo in honour of his wife Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham got a new tattoo in honour of his wife Nicola Peltz. Picture: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Brooklyn Beckham just got another tattoo to honour his wife Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham has just proved he can’t get enough of his new wife Nicola Peltz after adding another tattoo dedicated to her to his collection of inkings.

The 23-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham and Nicola, 27, have been together since late 2019, before saying their ‘I do’s’ in April this year, and Brooklyn already has a string of tattoos dedicated to his actress bae.

The British star shared a look at his latest tattoo on his Instagram Story, telling his followers that he ‘surprised his baby’, before tagging Nicola in the post.

Brooklyn Beckham Addresses ‘Feud’ Between Wife Nicola Peltz And Mum Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham got a new tattoo dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham got a new tattoo dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz. Picture: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham's new tattoo dedicated to wife Nicola Peltz reads 'married'
Brooklyn Beckham's new tattoo dedicated to wife Nicola Peltz reads 'married'. Picture: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn got the word ‘married’ in large cursive script along the outside of his left wrist, which he showed off in the picture.

The inking was done by none other than famous celeb tattoo artist Dr Woo, who has previously inked the likes of Justin Bieber, Drake, Miley Cyrus, Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez, to name a few.

The new ‘married’ tatt is the latest in a string of inkings Brooklyn has dedicated to Nicola.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been together since 2019
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been together since 2019. Picture: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham already has a string of tattoos dedicated to Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham already has a string of tattoos dedicated to Nicola Peltz. Picture: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

He also has her eyes tattooed on the back of his neck, an ’N’ on his left ring finger, Nicola’s mum’s rosary beads inked around his wrist and ‘our little bubble’ written across the top of his hand.

It doesn’t stop there as Brooklyn additionally has a love letter from Nicola on his back, her late grandma’s name on his wrist, ‘Nicola’ penned on his neck, and most recently, his wedding vows to the actress inscribed on his upper arm.

Nicola has less body art than her beau, but returned the favour by getting a tattoo of Brooklyn’s name on her back after they got engaged.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

This Winning Weekend we're sending you to the Wimbledon Championships

It's An Epic Summer Gig Winning Weekend On Capital

Radio

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Kylie Jenner received a rare Birkin bag for her 25th birthday

Kylie Jenner Gifted $100,000 One-Of-A-Kind Bag For Her Birthday

Every upcoming Harry Styles movie...

Every Harry Styles Film Coming Out In 2022

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner talk about Taylor Swift

WATCH: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Discuss Their Favourite Taylor Swift Albums

Love Island's Luca has finally met Gemma's dad Michael Owen to get the seal of approval

Love Island’s Luca Bish Finally Meets Gemma’s Dad Michael Owen

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star