Inside Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham Lavish Honeymoon Plans

11 April 2022, 17:09

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have embarked on their honeymoon
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have embarked on their honeymoon. Picture: Nicola Peltz/Instagram/Alamy

Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are preparing for their honeymoon after their once-in-a-lifetime wedding ceremony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham officially tied the knot over the weekend with their grande ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

As the star-studded affair came to a close, the newlyweds were spotted embarking upon their honeymoon – which is set to be just as lavish as the wedding that boasted a very impressive celebrity guest list.

Every Photo From Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, headed to a romantic brunch after their luxurious nuptials that were rumoured to cost a whopping £2.3 million.

Their wedding – which occurred on April 9 – was a hotly-anticipated affair for A-listers, with everyone from Spice Girls' Mel C and Mel B to Nicola's billionaire family being in attendance.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot on April 9
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot on April 9. Picture: Alamy

On Sunday, the day after the fairytale ceremony, Brooklyn and the heiress were seen arriving at the Peltz' Miami estate in their wedding present from David and Victoria Beckham – a baby blue vintage Jaguar worth £500,000.

It's reported that the married couple were spending time with their new in-laws before they jet off to their honeymoon destination.

The family brunch was an intimate extension of the weekend's festivities, giving the young pair some more time with their loved ones.

The Peltz's oceanfront property is estimated to be worth nearly £60 million, the estate included 13 acres of land as well as a private beach and guest house.

Nicola and Brooklyn have been dating since October2019
Nicola and Brooklyn have been dating since October2019. Picture: Nicola Peltz/Instagram

A marquee was set up in the gardens for the luxurious Sunday affair. Brooklyn and Nicola have remained tight-lipped about their post-wedding celebrations but it is rumoured that they could be vacationing in the South of France...

As the couple enter wedded bliss they are keeping their cards largely close to their chest, with both husband and wife only revealing little information about the nuptials to social media.

The Transformers actress wrote on Instagram on April 10: "Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You’re the wind beneath my wings."

Whereas Beckham gushed over his partner in crime, he wrote "My beautiful bride" alongside a shot of Nicola in her Valentino gown.

