5 Of The Funniest Nicki Minaj And Tom Holland Dating Memes

Nicki Minaj's fans were left in hysterics after seeing tweets about the rapper and Tom Holland. Picture: PA/Twitter

After Nicki Minaj announced she was pregnant, fans joked that Tom Holland was the father of her unborn child and we now have gathered some of the funniest memes fans shared about the situation!

Nicki Minaj announced her pregnancy in the most iconic way and fans were quick to joke that the father of her baby was Spider-Man actor, Tom Holland.

It wasn’t long before the ‘Superbass’ rapper, herself, even joined in on the fun and liked the tweet about it!

It all started when a viral meme which circulated in April 2019 turned into a fanfiction theory, revolving around a love triangle between Tom, the ‘Only’ rapper and YouTube MUA James Charles.

Nicki Minaj liked our tweet about fans claiming Tom Holland was the father of her baby. Picture: Capital

There were laughs going on worldwide with the theory taking off as a joke following Nicki’s announcement, and we’re glad she’s in on the Barbz banter!

For those who don't know, the real father of her unborn baby is her husband Kenneth Petty, who was also her childhood sweetheart - just to ease the confusion!

To mark the iconic occasion, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest memes that we’ve seen since this all popped off - enjoy!

BREAKING: Tom Holland departs Spider-Man role following the news of his first child.



“I love the role [of Spider-Man], but Nicki [Minaj] needs me. She’s going to be a wonderful mother, and I want to be the husband she deserves.” pic.twitter.com/sYkvbRbydJ — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) July 21, 2020

Tom Holland opening twitter finding out he’s Nicki Minaj’s baby daddy pic.twitter.com/HPexq8vUJe — 𝒴𝑜𝓊’𝓇𝑒 𝓈𝑜 𝑔𝑜𝓁𝒹𝑒𝓃✨ (@zarryskies1) July 21, 2020

james charles after hearing that nicki minaj is pregnant with tom hollandpic.twitter.com/VyfAnjE9wO — ' (@gabsthenamee) July 21, 2020

Nicki Minaj is pregnant and Tom Holland is the father.



The entire fandom: pic.twitter.com/xNt6VvHO3J — EW DAFOCC!? (@Danwithyou2) July 20, 2020

thinking about the tom holland and nicki minaj baby everyday pic.twitter.com/MPt9Fev0fu — ✨jae is gonna marry valkyrie and loki✨ (@JaeAlexa1) July 23, 2020

