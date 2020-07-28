5 Of The Funniest Nicki Minaj And Tom Holland Dating Memes

28 July 2020, 16:29

Nicki Minaj's fans were left in hysterics after seeing tweets about the rapper and Tom Holland
Nicki Minaj's fans were left in hysterics after seeing tweets about the rapper and Tom Holland. Picture: PA/Twitter

After Nicki Minaj announced she was pregnant, fans joked that Tom Holland was the father of her unborn child and we now have gathered some of the funniest memes fans shared about the situation!

Nicki Minaj announced her pregnancy in the most iconic way and fans were quick to joke that the father of her baby was Spider-Man actor, Tom Holland.

It wasn’t long before the ‘Superbass’ rapper, herself, even joined in on the fun and liked the tweet about it!

Who Is Tom Holland's Girlfriend? Spiderman Actor Goes Official With Nadia Parkes

It all started when a viral meme which circulated in April 2019 turned into a fanfiction theory, revolving around a love triangle between Tom, the ‘Only’ rapper and YouTube MUA James Charles.

Nicki Minaj liked our tweet about fans claiming Tom Holland was the father of her baby
Nicki Minaj liked our tweet about fans claiming Tom Holland was the father of her baby. Picture: Capital

There were laughs going on worldwide with the theory taking off as a joke following Nicki’s announcement, and we’re glad she’s in on the Barbz banter!

For those who don't know, the real father of her unborn baby is her husband Kenneth Petty, who was also her childhood sweetheart - just to ease the confusion!

To mark the iconic occasion, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest memes that we’ve seen since this all popped off - enjoy!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!

More News

See more More News

Zayn Malik's mum has been 'liking' Instagram pics of her son with Harry Styles

Zayn Malik's Mum ‘Likes’ Pictures With Harry Styles & Fans Think It's Proof The 1D Boys Are Still Friends
The new Nando's flavour will be available for a limited time

Nando’s Reveals New 'Summer' Spice Flavour Following Menu's VAT Price Cuts

Here's the real reason why Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer split after Love Island

The Reason Love Island 2018 Winners Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham Split

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence are pregnant with their first baby

Dani Dyer Pregnant: Due Date And Baby Details Of Love Island Star’s First Child

Love Island's Dani Dyer has announced she is pregnant with her first child!

Dani Dyer Pregnant: Love Island Stars React To Baby News

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

Love Island Babies: From Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey's Son Freddie & Baby Girl To Dani Dyer's Pregnancy

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters