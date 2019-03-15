Who Is James Charles? The Age, Friends And Everything You Need To Know About The Instagram Make-Up Star

On Air Now
Here's everything you need to know about Instagram star, model and make-up artist James Charles.
He's the ridiculously stunning make up artist, that is never afraid to break boundaries with his colourful looks painted on his own face - here's everything you need to know about James Charles.
James Charles's full name is James Charles Dickinson.
James Charles is 19 years old as of 2019, and his birthday is 23rd May 1999.
James is most famous for his AMAZING make-up artistry, which he shows off on his Instagram account. He is also a model, influencer and first male ambassador for Cover Girl cosmetics.
James Charles is from Bethlehem, New York but now lives in California.
James is openly gay.
James has painted pretty much everyone that's anyone's face at some point, including Iggy Azalea, Demi Lovato and most of the Kardashians.