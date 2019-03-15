Who Is James Charles? The Age, Friends And Everything You Need To Know About The Instagram Make-Up Star

Here's everything you need to know about James Charles. Picture: Instagram

Here's everything you need to know about Instagram star, model and make-up artist James Charles.

He's the ridiculously stunning make up artist, that is never afraid to break boundaries with his colourful looks painted on his own face - here's everything you need to know about James Charles.

What is James Charles' full name?

James Charles's full name is James Charles Dickinson.

How old is James Charles?

James Charles is 19 years old as of 2019, and his birthday is 23rd May 1999.

James Charles has done Kylie Jenner's make-up in the past. Picture: Instagram

What is James Charles famous for?

James is most famous for his AMAZING make-up artistry, which he shows off on his Instagram account. He is also a model, influencer and first male ambassador for Cover Girl cosmetics.

Where is James Charles from?

James Charles is from Bethlehem, New York but now lives in California.

What is James Charles's sexuality?

James is openly gay.

Whose make-up has James Charles done?

James has painted pretty much everyone that's anyone's face at some point, including Iggy Azalea, Demi Lovato and most of the Kardashians.

