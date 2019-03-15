Who Is James Charles? The Age, Friends And Everything You Need To Know About The Instagram Make-Up Star

15 March 2019, 16:14

Here's everything you need to know about James Charles.
Here's everything you need to know about James Charles. Picture: Instagram

Here's everything you need to know about Instagram star, model and make-up artist James Charles.

He's the ridiculously stunning make up artist, that is never afraid to break boundaries with his colourful looks painted on his own face - here's everything you need to know about James Charles.

Rihanna’s Make Up Artist, Priscilla Ono, Reveals What Hanging With RiRi Is Really Like

What is James Charles' full name?

James Charles's full name is James Charles Dickinson.

How old is James Charles?

James Charles is 19 years old as of 2019, and his birthday is 23rd May 1999.

James Charles has done Kylie Jenner's make-up in the past.
James Charles has done Kylie Jenner's make-up in the past. Picture: Instagram

What is James Charles famous for?

James is most famous for his AMAZING make-up artistry, which he shows off on his Instagram account. He is also a model, influencer and first male ambassador for Cover Girl cosmetics.

Where is James Charles from?

James Charles is from Bethlehem, New York but now lives in California.

What is James Charles's sexuality?

James is openly gay.

Whose make-up has James Charles done?

James has painted pretty much everyone that's anyone's face at some point, including Iggy Azalea, Demi Lovato and most of the Kardashians.

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest RiRi News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Queer Eye's Tan France rates celebrity glow-ups

WATCH: Queer Eye's Tan France Rates Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes & Ariana Grande's Glow-Ups

TV & Film

Taylor Swift's new album could be butterfly themed

Taylor Swift Keeps Hinting About The Theme Of Her Next Album

Taylor Swift

Queer Eye returns to Netflix on 15 March

Queer Eye Fab Five's Instagram Handles Revealed For Tan, Jonathan, Antoni, Karamo and Bobby
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Who Is Antoni Porowski? Meet The Food And Wine Expert From Netflix's Queer Eye

TV & Film

Hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness is returning to our screens in all-new episodes of Queer Eye

Who Is Jonathan Van Ness, Does The Queer Eye Hairdresser Have A Boyfriend And What's His Podcast About?

TV & Film

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Louis Tomlinson's mum Johannah Deakin died in 2016

Louis Tomlinson Mum: Who Is Johannah Deakin And When Did 'Two Of Us' Singer Lose His Mother?

Louis Tomlinson

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have been in a relationship since 2018

Channing Tatum And Jessie J Dating Timeline: When Did The Actor Break Up With Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan & How Many Kids Do They Have?

Jessie J

FriendsFest will allow you to get up close to the iconic Friends memorabilia

FriendsFest 2019 UK: How To Get Tickets, What’s On, And Where Is The Tour Going?
Here's everything you need to know about Millie Bobby Brown's parents.

Who Are Millie Bobby Brown's Parents? Everything You Need To Know About Robert And Kelly Brown

TV & Film

MAC is launching an Aladdin-inspired collection

MAC Is Launching An Aladdin Makeup Collection And It Will Grant Your Every Wish