Why Fans Joked Tom Holland Was The Father Of Nicki Minaj’s Baby – The Meme Explained

22 July 2020, 14:51

It seems Nicki Minaj found the fan joke Tom Holland is the father of her unborn baby as entertaining as the rest of us.

After Nicki Minaj announced she’s pregnant earlier this week, Tom Holland stans joked the father of the rap queen’s baby is actually the Spider-Man actor.

Tweets soon went viral claiming Tom ‘is now a father’ after Nicki’s announcement, and when we tweeted the hilarious news from @capitalofficial Nicki liked it herself!

Tom Holland Trends After Claims He's The Father To Nicki Minaj's Baby

Nicki’s acknowledgement sent fans – and us – into meltdown and Barbz couldn’t believe she was in on the joke.

But where did it all begin, and why were fans claiming Tom is the father to Nicki’s baby?

The random fan fiction theory sparks from a viral meme which began in April 2019 consisting of a love triangle between the Marvel actor, the ‘Starships’ singer, and YouTuber James Charles.

The simple bizarre meme gained huge attraction, with different versions of the joke cropping up all over Twitter for over a year.

One Tom Holland stan account even posted a video, with the caption "why did i make this", where they posted fake subtitles to real video clips of Tom and Nicki expressing their undying love for each other.

So when Nicki announced her pregnancy fans revived the meme, but we reckon it won’t end there.

Nick is pregnant with her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, announcing the exciting news in an iconic photo shoot wearing an array of colourful wigs and an embellished bikini.

