Netflix’s Do Revenge Branded ‘A Masterpiece’ By Fans - And Here’s Why

By Hayley Habbouchi

Do Revenge on Netflix starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke has had nothing but glowing reviews!

Do Revenge dropped on Netflix on September 16 and people already can’t stop talking about the new dark teen comedy starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke.

The movie sees Drea (Camila) and Eleanor (Maya), team up to seek out revenge on their tormentors - and the film is brimming with talent to say the least.

As well as the Riverdale and Stranger Things duo, the flick features actors from Euphoria, 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones and much more.

It’s not just the star-studded cast that has been impressing fans, however, as the movie has already topped the streaming chart in almost every country, including the UK, US, and New Zealand.

People can’t stop praising the plot and the cast combined, as fans have been branding it the Mean Girls of this generation - which is a pretty huge compliment in the world of teen romcom flicks!

A lot of people who have watched Do Revenge already haven’t been shy of dubbing it ‘a masterpiece’, with Camila and Maya also receiving raving reviews from those who have watched it.

One person who adored the film took to Twitter to write: “#DoRevenge is a masterpiece. Managing to be perfectly contemporary while paying tribute to the best of the 90s/2000s teen comedies, this film is ambitious in its narrative and nails it. The soundtrack is incredible. Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are absolutely electric. So good!”

“Do revenge is one of the best movies EVER!! such an amazing cast, the soundtrack was literally a masterpiece and that plot twist had me gagged omg this story was insanely good, it's a 1000/10!! go watch it and i swear you're gonna leave it already wanting to rewatch #dorevenge,” read another glowing review.

Another chimed in: “#DoRevenge has the potential of being this generation's Mean Girls. The movie has infinite gif-able moments, the throwbacks are gorgeous, and I didn’t expect a good original movie to hit Netflix anytime soon so the surprise is real. Go Do Revenge. Find your Revenge Mommy.”

And that’s our cue to go and watch it!

