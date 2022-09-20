Netflix’s Do Revenge Branded ‘A Masterpiece’ By Fans - And Here’s Why

20 September 2022, 16:00

Netflix viewers have been giving Do Revenge glowing reviews
Netflix viewers have been giving Do Revenge glowing reviews. Picture: Netflix

By Hayley Habbouchi

Do Revenge on Netflix starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke has had nothing but glowing reviews!

Do Revenge dropped on Netflix on September 16 and people already can’t stop talking about the new dark teen comedy starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke.

The movie sees Drea (Camila) and Eleanor (Maya), team up to seek out revenge on their tormentors - and the film is brimming with talent to say the least.

Netflix’s Do Revenge Cast & Where You’ve Seen Them Before: From Camila Mendes To Maya Hawke

As well as the Riverdale and Stranger Things duo, the flick features actors from Euphoria, 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones and much more.

It’s not just the star-studded cast that has been impressing fans, however, as the movie has already topped the streaming chart in almost every country, including the UK, US, and New Zealand.

Do Revenge dropped on Netflix on September 16
Do Revenge dropped on Netflix on September 16. Picture: Netflix
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke star in Do Revenge on Netflix
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke star in Do Revenge on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

People can’t stop praising the plot and the cast combined, as fans have been branding it the Mean Girls of this generation - which is a pretty huge compliment in the world of teen romcom flicks!

A lot of people who have watched Do Revenge already haven’t been shy of dubbing it ‘a masterpiece’, with Camila and Maya also receiving raving reviews from those who have watched it.

One person who adored the film took to Twitter to write: “#DoRevenge is a masterpiece. Managing to be perfectly contemporary while paying tribute to the best of the 90s/2000s teen comedies, this film is ambitious in its narrative and nails it. The soundtrack is incredible. Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are absolutely electric. So good!”

Fans have been praising Do Revenge on Netflix and calling it a 'masterpiece'
Fans have been praising Do Revenge on Netflix and calling it a 'masterpiece'. Picture: Netflix
Do Revenge has a star-studded cast
Do Revenge has a star-studded cast. Picture: Netflix

“Do revenge is one of the best movies EVER!! such an amazing cast, the soundtrack was literally a masterpiece and that plot twist had me gagged omg this story was insanely good, it's a 1000/10!! go watch it and i swear you're gonna leave it already wanting to rewatch #dorevenge,” read another glowing review.

Another chimed in: “#DoRevenge has the potential of being this generation's Mean Girls. The movie has infinite gif-able moments, the throwbacks are gorgeous, and I didn’t expect a good original movie to hit Netflix anytime soon so the surprise is real. Go Do Revenge. Find your Revenge Mommy.”

And that’s our cue to go and watch it!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What's Harry Styles accent in Don't Worry Darling?

What Is Harry Styles' Accent Meant To Be In Don't Worry Darling?

Selena Gomez is working on a documentary

All The Details On Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Kim Kardashian gave a review on Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

Kim Kardashian Praises Don’t Worry Darling’s Harry Styles And Florence Pugh In Glowing Review

Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte Seen Telling Brother Prince George To Bow As The Queen’s Coffin Passes By

Gigi Hadid celebrated her daughters birthday

Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Snap Of Khai's 2nd Birthday

Behati Prinsloo is married to Maroon 5's Adam Levine and they have two children together

Who Is Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo & How Many Kids Do They Have?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star