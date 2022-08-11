Netflix’s Dated And Related: The Cast, Release Date & Bizarre Plot Explained

11 August 2022, 17:28 | Updated: 11 August 2022, 17:31

The complete lowdown on Netflix's new dating show Dated and Related
The complete lowdown on Netflix's new dating show Dated and Related. Picture: Netflix

By Hayley Habbouchi

Here’s the lowdown on Netflix’s new dating show Dated & Related - from the line-up and release date to the trailer and plot.

Dated and Related is about to be the new Netflix show people can’t stop talking about.

From Too Hot To Handle to Love Is Blind, the streaming platform is no stranger to dating shows with a twist, and Dated & Related seems to boast the biggest twist so far.

And no - it’s not what you think!

Here’s the lowdown on the new dating show Dating & Related, from the cast to the release date and more…

What is Dated and Related actually about?

Contrary to how it sounds, Dated and Related is set to bring siblings and cousins on the show to find love together, with pairs of family members seeing each other’s love lives up close and personal, leading them on the search for ‘the one’ together.

Will their relative be the ultimate wingman? Or will their protective natures get in the way of true love unfolding?

So much awkwardness awaits!

As well as a shot at finding love, the family members are competing for a chance to win the $1000,000 prize!

Meet the cast of Netflix's Dated & Related
Meet the cast of Netflix's Dated & Related. Picture: Netflix

Dated and Related cast and host

You may already recognise the host of Dated and Related as Netflix’s very own Melinda Berry, who appeared on Too Hot To Handle season 2.

As for the line-up, the siblings and cousins taking part in the ultimate dating show with a twist are:

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Berry is the host of Dated & Related
Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Berry is the host of Dated & Related. Picture: Netflix

Joey, 28 & Corrina Roppos, 23 - Seattle, USA

Joey & Corrina Roppos are joining Netflix's Dated & Related
Joey & Corrina Roppos are joining Netflix's Dated & Related. Picture: Netflix

Kaz, 30 & Kieran Bishop, 30 - Essex, UK

Kaz & Kieran Bishop are joining Netflix's Dated & Related
Kaz & Kieran Bishop are joining Netflix's Dated & Related. Picture: Netflix

Mady, 20 & Lily Bajor, 22 - Texas, USA

Mady & Lily Bajor are joining Netflix's Dated & Related
Mady & Lily Bajor are joining Netflix's Dated & Related. Picture: Netflix

Dyman, 25 & Deyon Miller, 21 - Florida, USA

Dyman & Deyon Miller are joining Netflix's Dated & Related
Dyman & Deyon Miller are joining Netflix's Dated & Related. Picture: Netflix

Jason Cohen, 27 & Chris Hahn, 27 - New Jersey, USA

Jason Cohen & Chris Hahn are joining Netflix's Dated & Related
Jason Cohen & Chris Hahn are joining Netflix's Dated & Related. Picture: Netflix

Diana, 29 & Nina Parsijanis, 29 - London, UK

Diana & Nina Parsijanis are joining Netflix's Dated & Related
Diana & Nina Parsijanis are joining Netflix's Dated & Related. Picture: Netflix

Dated and Related release date and episodes

Dated and Related will have 10 episodes altogether, which will be released on Netflix on September 2 from 8am.

