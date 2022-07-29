Meet The Cast Of 'Not Okay': From Dylan O'Brien To Zoey Deutch

'Not Okay' boasts a very impressive cast. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Everything you need to know about the cast of Hulu's latest hit, 'Not Okay'!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A new daringly dark comedy has hit Hulu and we're already obsessed! Not Okay is the latest flick to take audiences by storm – and they boast quite the impressive cast...

The Zoey Deutch-led film is a satirical movie that tells the story of a budding writer with the twist, think Emily in Paris meets Don't Look Up!

Here's What To Watch Once You've Binged 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Without spoiling too much, here's the lowdown on the plot of Not Okay: a misguided young woman (Danni) pretends to embark upon a writers' retreat in Paris in a bid to further her career, become famous and make friends, however, her plan goes haywire following a terrifying incident in the 'City of Love' which thirsts her into the limelight...

The movie hit Hulu and Disney+ on July 29 and viewers have been lapping it up, read on to find out everything you need to know about Not Okay's cast...

Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien are the leads for Not Okay. Picture: Getty

Not Okay arrived on Hulu's streaming services on July 29. Picture: Hulu

Zoey Deutch as Danni Sanders

Zoey Deutch is fronting the Paris-centric flick as anti-heroine Danni Sanders, the character that all the drama unravels around!

The 27-year-old s has been acting up a storm for quite some time, so we're certain you'll recognise her from her long list of projects spanning film and television.

Other notable movies she has under her belt are Zombieland: Double Tap (2019), Set It Up (2018) and Before I Fall (2017). Zoey has been very busy in the world of showbiz since 2010 – when she was just 16 – and she's shown no signs of slowing down since.

We suspect that Not Okay is only going to raise Zoey's star further...

Zoey Deutch is the leading lady for Not Okay. Picture: Getty

Dylan O'Brien as Colin

Dylan O'Brien portrays the questionable character of Colin in Not Okay, a celebrity and colleague of Danni, he serves as somewhat of a catalyst to the dramas that overhaul the main character's life!

Dylan has been pretty busy ever since he first appeared on our screens as Stiles in Teen Wolf way back in 2011. The 30-year-old actor has a very long list of impressive titled attached to his name, such as The First Time (2012), The Maze Runner franchise (2014 - 2018) and The Outfit (2022) among many more.

However, pop fans will definitely recognise him from a little project called All Too Well: The Short Film, directed by the one and only Taylor Swift!

Dylan O'Brien plays Colin in the new dark comedy. Picture: Getty

Mia Isaac as Rowan

Rising star Mia Isaac portrays the role of Rowan in her second-ever film appearance – talk about hitting the ground running!

The young actress has worked on a number of television movies and short films since she began her career in 2019, her first movie arrived just a month before Not Okay's release – she featured in Amazon Prime's Don't Make Me Go in June.

Mia Isaac's film career has taken off in 2022. Picture: Getty

Embeth Davidtz as Judith

Did somebody say Miss Honey!?

Embeth Davidtz plays the role of Judith in the satirical comedy, switching up the film genres that have made her so well known! She famously appeared in a slew of unforgettable films in the 90s, such as Matilda when she portrayed iconic Miss Honey, and she also starred in Bicentennial Man.

At the turn of the millennium, she hit the ground running with a role in none other than legendary rom-com, Bridget Jones' Diary!

Embeth Davidtz plays Judith in Not Okay. Picture: Getty

Karan Soni as Kevin

You may recognise the actor who portrays Kevin, Karan Soni, from Marvel's Deadpool franchise!

The 33-year-old star has extensive experience in the world of film, having been active as an actor since 2010.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital