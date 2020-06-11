BLACKPINK's Comeback- When Is Their First Album Being Released?

Blackpink perform on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Picture: Getty

BLACKPINK's first single since April 2019 drops on June 26th and their debut album will follow in September- so what can we expect from the k-pop girl group who are capable of getting as much social interaction as BTS?

BLACKPINK's musical comeback is coming, and for the first time ever, we're getting a full length album from Jisoo, Lisa, Jenny and Rosé, with a lead single dropping this month ahead of their debut album, and the suspense is getting too much!

As it stands, fans have nothing but crumbs in terms of hints and clues about what it will sound like- and they're desperately trying to work out what the k-pop supergroup have in store for them.

Who Are The Members Of Blackpink?

Blackpink performing at the The 8th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards. Picture: Getty

Their upcoming single, which is released on the 26th June, will lead the way to BLACKPINK’s first ever full-length album in September, which fans, who have been with them since their debut in 2016, are unsurprisingly seriously excited for.

The artwork that teased the single appears to be some kind of room, or, the bottom of a swimming pool, that was posted to their label, YG's Instagram.

The group recently collaborated on a huuuuge song with Lady Gaga called 'Sour Candy', giving their trademark twist to the club banger which has us wondering if they're sticking with this upbeat theme?

There's also a heavily rumoured collab with Ariana Grande on the way, after her long time producer TBHITS confirmed he'd worked with them in Korea and teased he 'has incredible records with both acts.'

Ari also recently collab'd with Gaga on the absolute anthem that is 'Rain On Me', again, a seriously upbeat banger- so will BLACKPINK be taking a note out of these superstar's book?

.@TBHITS confirms in new interview that he has worked with #BLACKPINK on their new music while he was in Korea. He also hinted at a possible collaboration between @ArianaGrande and the K-Pop girl group:



“We have some incredible incredible records with both acts.” pic.twitter.com/58VpceaIRm — ‎. (@POPICON5) June 10, 2020

Jenny was the first of them to release a solo record, aptly named 'SOLO' in 2018, but it's been confirmed all three other girls also have solo music coming at some point as well as their group work, unlikely to be before the release of their album in September, as they'll likely be doing a whole lot of promotion for it.

So, buckle your seatbelts because BLACKPINK's return is coming in a matter of days, and hopefully when the single drops, we'll have a better idea of what to expect from their first record.

