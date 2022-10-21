Travis Scott Privately Settles Astroworld Lawsuit

Travis Scott and Live Nation reached a settlement with some of the victims of the Astroworld tragedy. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Travis Scott and concert promoters Live Nation have settled the lawsuit relating to the Astroworld festival, where 10 people died.

Rapper Travis Scott has reached an agreement with some of the victims and families affected by the Astroworld tragedy, where hundreds were injured and 10 people died.

In November last year, people in the crowd at the annual festival were crushed while the music and performances continued.

Scott received backlash for not stopping the concert sooner.

A lawyer for one victim’s family, the rapper, organisers Live Nation and ‘others involved in the family’ have since reached an agreement over the case after multiple lawsuits were filed.

Travis Scott onstage during the 2021 Astroworld Festival. Picture: Getty

According to NBC News, Live Nation is paying the settlement.

Tony Buzbee, who is representing the family of Axel Acosta, who was just 21 when he died, posted the update on Instagram.

He said: “The Buzbee Law Firm announced today that the claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled. The terms are confidential. Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Buzbee filed a lawsuit in November, seeking more than $750 million on behalf of at least 125 victims.

Travis Scott Performs At The O2 Arena. Picture: Getty

The fatal crowd crush occurred during the first night of the 2021 Astroworld festival.

In the days that followed the tragedy, Travis Scott said on social media he wasn’t aware how bad the situation had become while he was performing.

