Travis Scott Announces Project To Make 'Every Event As Safe As Possible'

Travis Scott has started a new project. Picture: Getty

Travis Scott has addressed the crowd crush tragedy at his Astroworld concert after taking time away from social media ‘to grieve’.

Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival ended in tragedy in November after ten people were killed and hundreds injured as a result of a crowd surge incident during his headline set.

Four months on from the disaster the rapper has announced a new project to make all events ‘the safest spaces they can possibly be.’

In a statement on Instagram Kylie Jenner's boyfriend wrote: “Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family.

Travis Scott attends Fanatics Super Bowl Party. Picture: Getty

Travis Scott has started project HEAL. Picture: Getty

“While it’s easy for corporations and institutions to stay in the shadows, I feel as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need. My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.”

Travis added he wants to continue creating opportunities for young people and will soon introduce the ‘technology and ideas’ he and his team have been working on.

He continued: “Giving back and creating opportunities for the youth is something I’ve always done and will continue to do as long as I have the chance. This program will be a catalyst to real change and I can’t wait to introduce the rest of the technology and ideas we’ve been working on. See you all so soon.”

Project HEAL is a multi-tier initiative which unites initiatives ranging from academic scholarships, free mental health resources, a creative design centre and, in an industry first, a tech-driven solution for event safety.

Part of the initiative includes a donation to the US Conference of Mayors Task Force on Event Safety to help make large-scale events a safer space for all.

Other initiatives funded through the project include $1 million in scholarships for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

