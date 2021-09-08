The Wanted Is Coming Back And Our 2010 Selves Are So Happy

8 September 2021

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Wanted are here to end this all time low.

The Wanted, consisting of Tom Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness are returning to music after a seven-year hiatus.

Not only have the group announced a greatest hits album, they’re making our 2010 hearts so happy by releasing brand new music.

They’ll also perform together for the first time in seven years at Tom’s charity concert on 20 September.

The Wanted are officially returning
The Wanted are officially returning. Picture: The Wanted/Twitter
The Wanted is back
The Wanted is back. Picture: Getty

Tom has organised ‘Inside My Head’ for Stand Up to Cancer at the Royal Albert Hall later this month, after revealing his brain tumour diagnosis last year.

‘Most Wanted – The Greatest Hits’ will be released on 12 November, featuring their bangers such as ‘All Time Low’, ‘Glad You Came’ and 'Walks Like Rihanna', as well as new music from the group.

Making the announcement in a tweet, the group said they’re ‘mega excited’ for their comeback, and honestly so are we!

They wrote: “Here we go!! We are MEGA excited to announce that we are BACK and will be releasing our Greatest Hits Album on November 12th!!

“We'll also be performing LIVE at the @RoyalAlbertHall as part of @TomParker’s 'Inside My Head' concert. It's been far too long... Let's do this!”

Fans are already rushing to the website to pre-order their album, replying to their announcement saying they’re about to head back in time by 10 years.

Us too, tbh.

The Wanted went on hiatus in 2014 after five years of success
The Wanted went on hiatus in 2014 after five years of success. Picture: Getty

“F*****g howling man, about to regress 10 years and erase any form of adult progress in my life,” one fan accurately replied.

“My 25 year old ass is crying over The Wanted… 10 years on and I haven’t changed,” tweeted another.

“IT WASN'T A PHASE MUM. I'M 25 AND STILL CRYING ABOUT THE WANTED,” a third hilariously added.

Maybe 2021 will be saved after all?

