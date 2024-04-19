Will Taylor Swift Join Lana Del Rey At Coachella?

19 April 2024, 15:24

Fans believe Taylor Swift could be joining Lana Del Rey on Weekend 2 of Coachella
Fans believe Taylor Swift could be joining Lana Del Rey on Weekend 2 of Coachella. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have been close friends for a while now, as well as collaborators. So with ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ out and both the women at Coachella, could we see them perform together in Weekend Two?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey are two names that almost all young women in the Western world can say got them through some tough times and brutal breakups.

Influential to a number of generations, the two musicians are also incredibly close friends, with Taylor and boyfriend Travis Kelce travelling to Coachella in 2024 to support Lana’s sets.

But rumours have been swirling that Taylor might even be joining Lana in Weekend 2 of the music festival. Here’s what we know?

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have been friends for over a decade
Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have been friends for over a decade. Picture: Getty

Will Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey perform together at Coachella 2024?

Whilst nothing has been confirmed for a joint performance, the musicians have been friends for a long time.

They first met in 2012 at the MTV EMAs, the same year Lana won Best Female Artist.

It’s no wonder they became friends when you realise that they’ve shared a long history working alongside producer Jack Antonoff who’s produced several albums for the both of them.

Both Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have worked with Jack Antonoff
Both Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have worked with Jack Antonoff. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift’s album, ‘Midnights’, even featured a collaboration with Lana Del Rey on the track ‘Snow On The Beach.’

“I am such a fan of Lana Del Rey,” Taylor spoke in a social media clip she posted on her Instagram.

“Lana Del Rey is in my opinion one of the best musical artists ever, the fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege and the fact that she would be so generous as to collab with us on this song is something I am going to be grateful for for life - absolutely love her.”

With Taylor and Travis at Coachella, a source speaking to Us Weekly confirmed, “They both want to see Lana Del Rey and [Jack Antonoff’s band] Bleachers.”

So with a producer in common, a long friendship, a collaboration under the belt and being in the same vicinity, Swifties are amping up online with theories that Lana will be pulling Taylor on stage during her set to perform.

One fan wrote on a Reddit thread, “Am I the only one thinking that maybe Lana will bring Taylor Swift as a surprise guest?”

Another optimistically wrote, “She’s going drag Taylor by the arm from backstage to perform the one song”

One fan had the same thoughts we did, that the lineup of Lana’s set and Taylor’s album dropping was too much of a coincidence for this not to happen, they wrote, “With the new album dropping DURING Coachella and her dragging Lana on stage at the Grammys- it is for SURE happening.”

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have been spotted hanging out socially on several occasions
Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have been spotted hanging out socially on several occasions. Picture: Getty

Half the internet is optimistic whilst the other half don’t have much hope for it happening. Going so far as to call Swifties ‘delusional,’ with one commenter writing “delulu is the word you are looking for,” referring to fans believing this could happen.

A number of Lana fans seem to feel there would be far more relevant collaborators for her to bring out on stage, over Taylor, “There is a far higher likelihood of Father John Misty, John Batiste and Jack Antonoff. Y'all are just setting yourselves up for disappointment. Let Lana have her moment,” a fan explained online.

Another seemed to agree, writing “I’m doubtful Lana would even bring anyone out at all. Maybe Father John Misty or Stevie Nicks, but there’s an even slimmer chance Taylor would come. She releases an album around Coachella, so I’m assuming neither would want that to overshadow Lana.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Taylor Swift announced bonus track 'The Bolter'

Taylor Swift's Surprise Song ‘The Bolter’ Inside The Meaning And Lyrics

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift had a short-lived romance

Who Is Matty Healy? Get To Know Taylor Swift's Ex Boyfriend

Taylor Swift releases first love song about Travis Kelce called 'So High School'

Taylor Swift 'So High School' Lyrics – All The Travis Kelce References Explained

Which Taylor Swift songs are about Travis Kelce? Here's the full list so far

Every Taylor Swift Song About Travis Kelce (So Far)

Taylor Swift's newest album 'Tortured Poets Department' drops on the 19th of April

Who And What Are Taylor Swift's Song ‘loml’ Lyrics About?

Hot On Capital

MAFS' Jack Dunkley has left viewers baffled by his choice of emoji

What On Earth Did MAFS’ Australia’s Jack Mean By The Wind Emoji?

TV & Film

Kourtney Kardashian has had to defend her post-partum body online

Kourtney Kardashian Hits Back At Post-Partum Body Shamers

Henry Moodie: Dream dinner party? 'I'd love to get One Direction back together' | My Life In 20

Henry Moodie: Dream dinner party? 'I'd love to get One Direction back together' | My Life In 20
Dylan O'Brien says he's "so grateful" to have a trans nonbinary sibiling

Dylan O'Brien Says Having A Trans Nonbinary Sibling Has "Deepened" His Life

TV & Film

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are rumoured to be dating

How Long Did Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Date? Inside Their Relationship

Billie Eilish plays the Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris show

Billie Eilish's Third Album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft': Everything We Know So Far

Taylor Lautner reveals they were originally going to recast Jacob in Twilight New Moon

Taylor Lautner Reveals Twilight Were Originally Going To Recast Jacob In New Moon

TV & Film

Chris Pratt explains why he hates people calling him Chris

Chris Pratt Explains Why He Hates People Calling Him Chris

Matty Healy says the rat from Flushed Away is based on him

Matty Healy Reveals The Rat In Flushed Away Was Actually Based On Him

Artists

Who Is Cassandra? How Taylor Swift's 'Cassandra' Lyrics Relate To Kim Kardashian And Greek Mythology

Who Is Cassandra? How Taylor Swift's 'Cassandra' Lyrics Relate To Kim Kardashian And Greek Mythology

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch