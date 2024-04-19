Will Taylor Swift Join Lana Del Rey At Coachella?

Fans believe Taylor Swift could be joining Lana Del Rey on Weekend 2 of Coachella. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have been close friends for a while now, as well as collaborators. So with ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ out and both the women at Coachella, could we see them perform together in Weekend Two?

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey are two names that almost all young women in the Western world can say got them through some tough times and brutal breakups.

Influential to a number of generations, the two musicians are also incredibly close friends, with Taylor and boyfriend Travis Kelce travelling to Coachella in 2024 to support Lana’s sets.

But rumours have been swirling that Taylor might even be joining Lana in Weekend 2 of the music festival. Here’s what we know?

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have been friends for over a decade. Picture: Getty

Will Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey perform together at Coachella 2024?

Whilst nothing has been confirmed for a joint performance, the musicians have been friends for a long time.

They first met in 2012 at the MTV EMAs, the same year Lana won Best Female Artist.

It’s no wonder they became friends when you realise that they’ve shared a long history working alongside producer Jack Antonoff who’s produced several albums for the both of them.

Both Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have worked with Jack Antonoff. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift’s album, ‘Midnights’, even featured a collaboration with Lana Del Rey on the track ‘Snow On The Beach.’

“I am such a fan of Lana Del Rey,” Taylor spoke in a social media clip she posted on her Instagram.

“Lana Del Rey is in my opinion one of the best musical artists ever, the fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege and the fact that she would be so generous as to collab with us on this song is something I am going to be grateful for for life - absolutely love her.”

With Taylor and Travis at Coachella, a source speaking to Us Weekly confirmed, “They both want to see Lana Del Rey and [Jack Antonoff’s band] Bleachers.”

So with a producer in common, a long friendship, a collaboration under the belt and being in the same vicinity, Swifties are amping up online with theories that Lana will be pulling Taylor on stage during her set to perform.

One fan wrote on a Reddit thread, “Am I the only one thinking that maybe Lana will bring Taylor Swift as a surprise guest?”

Another optimistically wrote, “She’s going drag Taylor by the arm from backstage to perform the one song”

One fan had the same thoughts we did, that the lineup of Lana’s set and Taylor’s album dropping was too much of a coincidence for this not to happen, they wrote, “With the new album dropping DURING Coachella and her dragging Lana on stage at the Grammys- it is for SURE happening.”

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have been spotted hanging out socially on several occasions. Picture: Getty

Half the internet is optimistic whilst the other half don’t have much hope for it happening. Going so far as to call Swifties ‘delusional,’ with one commenter writing “delulu is the word you are looking for,” referring to fans believing this could happen.

A number of Lana fans seem to feel there would be far more relevant collaborators for her to bring out on stage, over Taylor, “There is a far higher likelihood of Father John Misty, John Batiste and Jack Antonoff. Y'all are just setting yourselves up for disappointment. Let Lana have her moment,” a fan explained online.

Another seemed to agree, writing “I’m doubtful Lana would even bring anyone out at all. Maybe Father John Misty or Stevie Nicks, but there’s an even slimmer chance Taylor would come. She releases an album around Coachella, so I’m assuming neither would want that to overshadow Lana.”

