Sabrina Carpenter announced for American Express presents BST Hyde Park

6 December 2024, 10:42

Sabrina Carpenter will perform at BST Hyde Park in July 2025
Sabrina Carpenter will perform at BST Hyde Park in July 2025. Picture: AEG

By Kathryn Knight

Sabrina Carpenter will perform at American Express presents BST Hyde Park – it's time to lock in your summer plans!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter has been announced as a headliner for American Express presents BST Hyde Park next summer.

The 'Espresso' singer will make her headline debut at the event on Saturday 5th July 2025, with special guest Clairo.

Sabrina, who's 6 X Grammy nominated, said: "I’m so excited to be headlining BST Hyde Park next year. Bringing Short n Sweet to life on tour in North America has been incredible, and I can’t wait to perform SNS in Europe, and in one of my favourite cities. See you soon, London.”

Sabrina Carpenter's bringing her international tour to London for BST Hyde Park
Sabrina Carpenter's bringing her international tour to London for BST Hyde Park. Picture: Global

How to get tickets to Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT Wednesday 11 December 2024 – get them here.

Sabrina Carpenter joins previously announced headliners for 2025, Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan, Hugh Jackman, and Jeff Lynne’s ELO. Expect more incredible announcements soon, for the 2025 edition of the UK’s most anticipated summer event.

