What are Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'luther' lyrics about? The true meaning explained

Kendrick Lamar & SZA 'luther' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS, Interscope

By Sam Prance

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'luther' samples a classic love song.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have created another timeless smash with 'luther'...but what are their 'luther' lyrics about?

There's no denying that Kendrick Lamar and SZA make magic when they record together. Over the course of the past decade, the stars have worked with each other multiple times. From 'Doves in the Wind' to 'All the Stars', they never fail us. In fact, they make such a good duo that they're doing a joint tour after headlining this year's Super Bowl.

In November 2024, Kendrick surprise released his sixth studio album 'GNX' with not one but two SZA collabs and it wasn't long before people fell in love with 'luther' specifically. From the touching sample to the romantic meaning behind the lyrics, it's arguably their best duet yet and it's become an instant chart hit all around the world.

Who is 'luther' in Kendrick Lamar's song?

luther

'luther' is named after soul and R&B icon Luther Vandross. The song actually samples the iconic Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn version of 'If This World Were Mine'. Just like 'If This World Were Mine', 'luther' is a love song about how Kendrick would do everything he could to please the love of his life if the world were his.

Kendrick opens the love song by rapping: Hey, Roman numeral seven, bae, drop it like it's hot / If this world was mine, I'd take your dreams and make 'em multiply / If this world was mine, I'd take your enemies in front of God / Introduce 'em to that light, hit them strictly with that fire.

'Roman numeral seven' references how the number 7 represents perfection and completion in the bible. Just like the world was perfect on the seventh day of the creation story, Kendrick's partner is perfect and completes him.

Meanwhile, SZA sings about the couple's future together: In this world, concrete flowers grow / Heartache, she only doin' what she know / Weekends, get it poppin' on the low / Better days comin' for sure.

Kendrick and SZA then rap and sing in unison about making love to each other: I trust you, I love you, I won't waste your time / I turn it off just so I can turn you on / I'ma make you say it loud.

If This World Were Mine

Essentially, in sampling one of the most beloved love songs of all time, Kendrick and SZA have made their own classic love song. Kendrick hasn't said who the song is about but many fans believe it was inspired by his wife/high school sweetheart Whitney Alford.

Kendrick and SZA are yet to discuss the song in depth. We'll update you if and when they do.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - 'luther' lyrics

INTRO

If this world were mine

VERSE 1: Kendrick Lamar

Hey, Roman numeral seven, bae, drop it like it's hot

If this world was mine, I'd take your dreams and make 'em multiply

If this world was mine, I'd take your enemies in front of God

Introduce 'em to that light, hit them strictly with that fire

Fah-fah, fah-fah-fah, fah-fah, fah

Hey, Roman numeral seven, bae, drop it like it's hot

If this world was mine, I'd take your dreams and make 'em multiply

If this world was mine, I'd take your enemies in front of God

Introduce 'em to that light, hit them strictly with that fire

It's a vibe, do your dance, let 'em watch

She a fan, he a flop, they just wanna kumbaya, nah

CHORUS: SZA & Kendrick Lamar

In this world, concrete flowers grow

Heartache, she only doin' what she know

Weekends, get it poppin' on the low

Better days comin' for sure

If this world were—

If it was up to me

I wouldn't give these nobodies no sympathy

I'd take away the pain, I'd give you everything

I just wanna see you win, wanna see

If this world were mine

VERSE 2: Kendrick Lamar & SZA

It go in (When you), out (Ride it), do it real slow (Slide)

Baby, you a star, strike, pose

When I'm (When you), with you (With me), everything goes (Slow)

Come and (Put that), put that (On my), on my (Titi), soul (Soul)

'Rari (Red), crown (Stack), wrist (Stay), froze (Really)

Drip (Tell me), pound (If you), on the way home (Love me)

CHORUS: Kendrick Lamar & SZA

In this world, concrete flowers grow

Heartache, she only doin' what she know

Weekends, get it poppin' on the low

Better days comin' for sure

If this world were—

If it was up to me

I wouldn't give these nobodies no sympathy

I'd take away the pain, I'd give you everything

I just wanna see you win, wanna see

If this world were mine

VERSE 3: Kendrick Lamar & SZA

I can't lie

I trust you, I love you, I won't waste your time

I turn it off just so I can turn you on

I'ma make you say it loud

I'm not even trippin', I won't stress you out

I might even settle down for you, I'ma show you I'm a pro

I'ma take my time and turn it off

Just so I can turn you on, baby

Weekends, get it poppin' on the low

Better days comin' for sure

OUTRO: SZA

I know you're comin' for

Better days

If this world were mine

