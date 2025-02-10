Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl memes go viral thanks to his Drake diss

10 February 2025, 12:40 | Updated: 10 February 2025, 13:21

All the best Super Bowl halftime memes with Kendrick Lamar and his Drake diss
All the best Super Bowl halftime memes with Kendrick Lamar and his Drake diss. Picture: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images, via X/Twitter
Drake, if you're reading this... don't. Close the tab! Close the tab, Drake! Kendrick Lamar just performed an absolutely spectacular Super Bowl halftime show and the memes are, as expected, truly wild.

Joined on stage by SZA and producer Mustard, with special cameo appearances from Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams, Kendrick performed back-to-back-to-back hits including 'Humble', 'All the Stars', 'luther' and of course, the Grammy-winning Drake diss 'Not Like Us'.

Ahead of his performance, fans weren't sure if he would perform the song, which Drake is now suing over. Early in the performance, Kendrick referenced the lawsuit and teased the track but quickly moved on. But he wasn't done... He then did the track in full and the internet absolutely lost their minds.

The performance wasn't all about Drake though – here's all the best memes about Kendrick Lamar's incredible Super Bowl halftime show.

All the best memes from Kendrick Lamar's halftime show

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show has inspired so many savage memes about Drake
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show has inspired so many savage memes about Drake. Picture: Getty

The Kendrick "Say, Drake..." memes are out of control

Mid-way through his 'Not Like Us' performance, Kendrick looked straight down the camera while delivering the 'Say, Drake' lyric and a new meme was born.

"If i text you this just know you’re cooked," one user wrote alongside a screenshot of Kendrick's smile. Another added: "That man said 'Say Drake' and smiled into the camera like a 90s sitcom intro."

Elsewhere, people just really admired Kendrick's levels of being a "cute hater"

For those that haven't been keeping up with the Drake and Kendrick rap beef, the pair have been trading diss tracks and levelling serious allegations against each other since March 2024.

While both have faced criticism, Kendrick's diss 'Not Like Us' has ultimately emerged as an overwhelming success, winning five Grammys and becoming the most decorated song in Grammys history.

On top of that, Kendrick did it all in flared bootcut jeans!

Referring to Drake as well as Kendrick's height of 5’5”, one viewer wrote: "U got dissed at the Super Bowl by a tiny man in flared jeans."

And if you're wondering... Kendrick's jeans were from Celine!

The Serena Williams and Drake memes have also sent social media into meltdown

Serena popped up during 'Not Like Us' and her appearance during that specific song didn't go unnoticed by fans. Serena and Drake are exes, and Drake has continued to make petty references toward Serena over the years.

He confirmed that his song 'Too Good' – which features the lyrics I'm too good to you / I'm way too good to you / You take my love for granted / I just don't understand it – is about Serena.

And he also name-checked Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian on 'Middle of the Ocean', rapping: Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don't got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you coming for sushi.

Alexis later responded: "The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do—including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter."

Overall, people just really, really loved Kendrick's bold story telling throughout his halftime performance...

From Samuel L. Jackson's appearance as "Uncle Sam" (who is a personification of the United States) acting as an important narrator throughout, right down to the political symbolism and racial and social commentary of the piece, Kendrick won over a lot of new fans on the night.

Fans are now deep diving into each and every aspect of his performance.

And finally, shout out to SZA from Elmo x

