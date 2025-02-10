Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl memes go viral thanks to his Drake diss

All the best Super Bowl halftime memes with Kendrick Lamar and his Drake diss. Picture: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images, via X/Twitter

By Katie Louise Smith

"Kendrick smiling right into the camera while saying 'Say, Drake' is just motivating me to be an even bigger hater."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Drake, if you're reading this... don't. Close the tab! Close the tab, Drake! Kendrick Lamar just performed an absolutely spectacular Super Bowl halftime show and the memes are, as expected, truly wild.

Joined on stage by SZA and producer Mustard, with special cameo appearances from Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams, Kendrick performed back-to-back-to-back hits including 'Humble', 'All the Stars', 'luther' and of course, the Grammy-winning Drake diss 'Not Like Us'.

Ahead of his performance, fans weren't sure if he would perform the song, which Drake is now suing over. Early in the performance, Kendrick referenced the lawsuit and teased the track but quickly moved on. But he wasn't done... He then did the track in full and the internet absolutely lost their minds.

The performance wasn't all about Drake though – here's all the best memes about Kendrick Lamar's incredible Super Bowl halftime show.

All the best memes from Kendrick Lamar's halftime show

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show has inspired so many savage memes about Drake. Picture: Getty

The Kendrick "Say, Drake..." memes are out of control

Mid-way through his 'Not Like Us' performance, Kendrick looked straight down the camera while delivering the 'Say, Drake' lyric and a new meme was born.

"If i text you this just know you’re cooked," one user wrote alongside a screenshot of Kendrick's smile. Another added: "That man said 'Say Drake' and smiled into the camera like a 90s sitcom intro."

if i text you this just know you’re cooked pic.twitter.com/LCB5TW9xTH — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) February 10, 2025

if I send this to u it means not only am I celebrating ur downfall, I orchestrated it pic.twitter.com/d6UX6WAxSR — grass (@outfieldxgrass) February 10, 2025

That man said say drake and smiled into the camera like a 90s sitcom intro — Casey Lawrence (@LeanandCuisine) February 10, 2025

I send you this.. i am out of my mind and it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/rX6Gb5XFzO — Scottie (@ScottieBeam) February 10, 2025

gonna start sending this pic before i say the most hateful thing i can think of pic.twitter.com/Tidrxn6FyP — bella ☮︎ (@a90strend) February 10, 2025

Drake watching Kendrick halftime show pic.twitter.com/nbqsZZsg0a — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 10, 2025

Elsewhere, people just really admired Kendrick's levels of being a "cute hater"

For those that haven't been keeping up with the Drake and Kendrick rap beef, the pair have been trading diss tracks and levelling serious allegations against each other since March 2024.

While both have faced criticism, Kendrick's diss 'Not Like Us' has ultimately emerged as an overwhelming success, winning five Grammys and becoming the most decorated song in Grammys history.

this day is entirely run by hatred. eagles crushing that team out of spite. now kendrick halftime.



being a hater rules — kenzie xcx 🍒 (@kenzvanunu) February 10, 2025

kendrick smiling right into the camera while saying “hey drake” is just motivating me to be an even bigger hater — liz ⭐️ (@AstoundingSwift) February 10, 2025

kendrick inspires me to be a bigger, deeper, more passionate hater — jo 🍉 (@notafan_jo) February 3, 2025

On top of that, Kendrick did it all in flared bootcut jeans!

Referring to Drake as well as Kendrick's height of 5’5”, one viewer wrote: "U got dissed at the Super Bowl by a tiny man in flared jeans."

And if you're wondering... Kendrick's jeans were from Celine!

U got dissed at the Super Bowl by a tiny man in flared jeans — mexicankles (@citazworld) February 10, 2025

imagine your opp being a cutie patootie in flared jeans like kendrick lamar pic.twitter.com/Bm5mZTC9ll — College Student (@ColIegeStudent) February 10, 2025

Kendrick’s jeans are 90s teen/ elder millennial representation — ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) February 10, 2025

and he did all that in KICK FLARES! — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) February 10, 2025

The Serena Williams and Drake memes have also sent social media into meltdown

Serena popped up during 'Not Like Us' and her appearance during that specific song didn't go unnoticed by fans. Serena and Drake are exes, and Drake has continued to make petty references toward Serena over the years.

He confirmed that his song 'Too Good' – which features the lyrics I'm too good to you / I'm way too good to you / You take my love for granted / I just don't understand it – is about Serena.

And he also name-checked Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian on 'Middle of the Ocean', rapping: Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don't got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you coming for sushi.

Alexis later responded: "The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do—including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter."

Serena been waiting to get that lick back. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 10, 2025

Serena’s husband prolly set her clothes out the night before like it was the first day of school the next day https://t.co/pEn4fMvUZK — Can I Peg You @Sethrogen ? (@MrsKhandiCoated) February 10, 2025

Not the stadium screaming A minor while Serena c walks! HELP! NURSEEEEEE — Nina Parker (@theninaparker) February 10, 2025

she defended tay and CLOCKED IN a diva fr fr https://t.co/yQLGzUXQIi pic.twitter.com/KiqNAZFcba — kaia! (@kaiamal13) February 10, 2025

Overall, people just really, really loved Kendrick's bold story telling throughout his halftime performance...

From Samuel L. Jackson's appearance as "Uncle Sam" (who is a personification of the United States) acting as an important narrator throughout, right down to the political symbolism and racial and social commentary of the piece, Kendrick won over a lot of new fans on the night.

Fans are now deep diving into each and every aspect of his performance.

kendrick lamar the political storyteller you are. so sorry everyone will only focus on the drake of it all. i see u princess. your mind. — 🫧 ˙˖ ࿔ juniper | peoples princess .ᐟ (@juniperfever) February 10, 2025

"Too loud, too reckless, too ghetto"



"Uncle Sam" representing those who tell the Black community how to behave. The dancers forming a disconnected American flag.



The imagery. The cultural significance & relevance. An absolute work of art here.



Kendrick Lamar, man. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/boVzDd1Wjv — Casey McGaw (@CaseyyMcGaw) February 10, 2025

samuel l jackson as uncle sam, the personification of america, telling kendrick his performance is "too ghetto" and then it cutting to kendrick's all-black backup dancers arranged as the american flag all while That Man is in attendance? kendrick i was not familiar with your game — liz 🏛️ (@liz_zarb) February 10, 2025

And finally, shout out to SZA from Elmo x

May Elmo just say, Ms. @sza, YOU WERE FANTASTIC!!! ⭐️❤️🙌 — Elmo (@elmo) February 10, 2025

Read more about the Super Bowl here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.