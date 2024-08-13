Post Malone Says He Turned To Alcohol Over "Culture Vulture" Backlash

13 August 2024, 17:44

Post Malone Says He Drank Alcohol To Cope With Being Called A "Culture Vulture"
Post Malone Says He Drank Alcohol To Cope With Being Called A "Culture Vulture". Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage, Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Post Malone was accused of "appropriating" Black culture with his music and aesthetic at the start of his career.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Post Malone has said that he turned to drinking when he was accused of being a "culture vulture" at the start of his career.

As soon as Post Malone released his debut single 'White Iverson' in 2015, he was accused of cultural appropriation online. Not only was Post's music clearly heavily influenced by hip-hop but he also styled himself in traditionally Black aesthetics. In his early music videos, Post often wore braids and grills. More recently, Post has pivoted to making country music.

Now, Post has revealed how the criticism affected him at the time and how he feels about it reflecting on it nine years later.

Post Malone shares old video without his face tattoos

Speaking to CBS about being labelled a "culture vulture", Post said: "It sucked. I was a kid." As for how he dealt with it, Post revealed: "Drink a lot." When asked if he took it personally, Post added: "Absolutely. It's hard not to." Post was 20-years-old at the time.

Back in 2015, Post tried to shut down the backlash on Twitter. He tweeted: "i am not a rapper, im an artist. you can’t box me into a genre or anything i jus make what i want."

He also appeared on The Breakfast Club, where he addressed the "culture vulture" discourse by saying: "I'm not scared [to be labeled a culture vulture] because I'm not trying to be anything I'm not. I like what I like and I don't think I'm biting off a certain culture of copying a certain culture or trying to be a part of a certain culture. I like what I like."

Talking to The New York Times now, Post said: "Genres suck. It’s easier to catalog music that way. But at a certain point - and the cool thing is that it’s moving towards this — why can’t you mix all this together and make something that’s truly unique to you?"

Post also defended his old style and music saying: "I’ve still got my chains. I love my Maybach. That’s still me. Everything was always me. I just don’t go spend all my money in the strip club, because I want to be in the woods."

Post Malone in 2016
Post Malone in 2016. Picture: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

As for how bad his drinking got, Post told CBS: "Four years ago, I was on a rough path. It was terrible. Getting up, having a good cry, drinking, and then going living your life, and then whenever you go lay down, drinking some more and having a good cry."

Post credits his girlfriend and his daughter with getting him in a healthier space both mentally and physically. He said: "I don’t feel like that anymore, and it’s the most amazing thing."

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Twisters

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) Vault Tracks: Song Titles, Theories And Collaboration Predictions

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift fans will not be allowed to stand outside Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift Fans Banned From Gathering Outside Wembley Stadium's Eras Tour Shows

Post Malone revealed Taylor Swift had to hide under umbrellas while they filmed the 'Fortnight' video

How Taylor Swift Kept 'Fortnight' Music Video A Secret

Harry Styles and Olivia Dean spark dating rumours

What's Really Going On With Harry Styles And Olivia Dean?

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Mistake In 'Nonsense' Lyrics That She Didn't Spot For Two Years

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Mistake In 'Nonsense' Lyrics That She Didn't Spot For Two Years

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift

TikTok's very demure and very mindful meme has gone viral

TikTok 'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trend Explained (In A Demure Way)

Connor Franta Appears To Confirm He Dated Troye Sivan Following Fan Theories

Connor Franta Appears To Confirm He Dated Troye Sivan Following Fan Theories

Selling Sunset cast in cream dresses alongside a picture of them ringing the house sale bell

Selling Sunset Season 8: Release Date, News And Cast

TV & Film

Hailey Bieber fans predict the name of her baby

Hailey Bieber Fans 'Work Out' The Name Of Her Baby

Umbrella Academy viewers spot filming error in season 4 scene

Umbrella Academy Viewers Spot Filming Mistake In Season 4 Scene

TV & Film

Benaiah from Love is Blind UK has been a focus point of the series

5 Facts On Benaiah From Love Is Blind UK Including His Instagram, Job And Name Meaning

TV & Film

Love is Blind UK season 1 is streaming now

Meet The Love Is Blind UK Cast Including Their Age, Instagram Accounts And More

TV & Film

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Nicole

Who Is Nicole From Love Is Blind UK? Her Age, Job, Instagram, Previous Shows & More

TV & Film

Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

Percy Jackson Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot Spoilers And News About The Disney+ Show

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

The Umbrella Academy season 5: Here's why it's ending with season 4

Will There Be An Umbrella Academy Season 5? Here's Why It's Ending With Season 4

TV & Film

How did Ben die in The Umbrella Academy? The Jennifer Incident Is Finally Revealed In Season 4

How did Ben die in The Umbrella Academy? Jennifer Incident Is Finally Revealed In Season 4

TV & Film

Lucien Laviscount spilled all on Emily in Paris season 4

Emily In Paris’ Lucien Laviscount Was Originally Only In 2 Episodes As Alfie

TV & Film

What happened to Sloane in The Umbrella Academy season 4?

Umbrella Academy Boss Explains What Happened To Sloane In Season 4

TV & Film

It Ends With Us Director Justin Baldoni Defends Changing Lily and Ryle's Ages From The Book

It Ends With Us Director Justin Baldoni Defends Changing Lily and Ryle's Ages From The Book

TV & Film

What Happens In The It Ends With Us Books? The It Starts With Us Plot Explained

What Happens In It Starts With Us? It Ends With Us Book Sequel Summary Explained

TV & Film

Meet Love Is Blind: UK hosts Emma and Matt

Who Are The Love Is Blind UK Hosts? Meet Matt And Emma Willis

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch