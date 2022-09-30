One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Addresses Rift With Zayn Malik

30 September 2022, 12:27

Louis Tomlinson addressed his rift with Zayn Malik
Louis Tomlinson addressed his rift with Zayn Malik. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

One Direction stars Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik haven’t been friends since Zayn left the band.

Louis Tomlinson was asked where his relationship with former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik stands today, after fans noticed Louis had ‘liked’ some of Zayn’s singing videos on Instagram.

During an episode of The Zach Sang Show, Louis explained he’s ‘closer to being over’ their feud.

Zayn and Louis had a heated Twitter exchange after Zayn left the band in 2015, coming to blows after producer Naughty Boy revealed he was working with the ‘PILLOWTALK’ singer.

Louis Tomlinson Reminisces Over One Direction Pranks On Tour

When asked about how their friendship is now, Louis responded: “You’d have to ask him. I could be wrong, but I believe I said, when you asked me a similar question [last time]… I believe I said I don’t think I’m mature enough to get over what’s frustrated me in that relationship.”

Zayn Malik left 1D in 2015
Zayn Malik left 1D in 2015. Picture: Alamy
Louis Tomlinson's second solo album comes out in November
Louis Tomlinson's second solo album comes out in November. Picture: Getty

He added: “I don’t know if I’m mature enough now, but I’m definitely closer to being over all that.”

"There's been numerous times over the last couple of years where I've thought about him and hoped he's alright," Louis went on, adding he's "tried to get in touch" with Zayn.

"But it's hard," he said. "I definitely wish him well."

Zach then pointed out that Louis has been liking Zayn’s 1D covers on Instagram, to which Louis joked: “You’ve done your research.”

The ‘Walls’ singer continued to praise Zayn, calling him ‘a different caliber in terms of singers’ and noting how the videos made him nostalgic over their boyband days.

Louis added: "I wasn't just liking it for the sake of liking it. It was a nice feeling 'cause in the past he's said what he's said about the band, and I understand some of what he was saying. For me, in those videos, it showed he was reflecting. It showed he was thinking about those times. Of course, at the same time, showing off his incredible voice.

"That's why it made me feel good 'cause it was like, 'Ah maybe you're thinking about good times in the band.'"

Louis said they’d likely rekindle their friendship if they bumped into each other, as they don’t have each other’s numbers anymore.

