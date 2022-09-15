Louis Tomlinson Reminisces Over One Direction Pranks On Tour

Louis Tomlinson recalls his One Direction tours
Picture: Getty
Louis Tomlinson got nostalgic about going on tour with the One Direction band members as he promotes his brand-new album.

Louis Tomlinson took a little trip down memory lane and spoke about his time on the road during his One Direction days!

The 30-year-old musician is currently promoting his upcoming sophomore album 'Faith In The Future' and appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night (September 13).

Louis Tomlinson Reflects On Solo Career And 'Following His Heart' With New Album

The 'Walls' singer spoke about his touring lifestyle as he's just completed his mammoth self-titled world tour which saw Louis embark upon 81 love shows across 7 legs – wow!

Tommo revealed to Corden that he still performs pranks as he did during his time travelling the world with One Direction – and it seems like the boys got up to a lot of fun!

Louis Tomlinson reminisced over his 1D touring days
Picture: Getty

The Late Late host asked the pop sensation how he keeps entertained whilst on the road for months at a time – Louis' tour ran from February to September of this year.

Louis revealed that his favourite hobby of pranking has seen him through all his tours, from the boy band's first travelling endeavour Up All Night to his solo days.

He told James that whichever band or crew member falls asleep first on a night out will fall victim to some cheeky antics.

One Direction went on four world tour
Picture: Getty

“I get a master key in the hotel, which lets me in to every single room," he explained.

Louis continued to give the presenter the lowdown: “Didn’t do anything too bad, just screamed in his face, seen him cower a little bit and ran out. Just silly antics you get up to on tour.”

He went on to recall his days in the band, admitting that the boys threw a bucket of ice water on one of their sleeping security guards!

"That is an actual torture," Corden reacted to the throwback.

Looks like Louis' extensive touring experience will come in handy as he gears up to the release of his second solo studio album – he sure is busy!

