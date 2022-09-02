Louis Tomlinson Reflects On Solo Career And "Following His Heart" With New Album

Louis Tomlinson dishes on his brand-new album. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Louis Tomlinson got candid about his career as a solo artist following his days in One Direction and dished on "following his heart" for his new album, 'Faith In The Future'.

It's been a big week for Louis Tomlinson, what with the announcement of his sophomore album and his brand new single 'Bigger Than Me' – his official LT2 era has begun!

The former One Direction member sat down with Euphoria and spoke openly about his success as a solo artist, revealing that he's done a "f****** good job" since his days in the boy band.

Louis Tomlinson Switches Songs In 'Nervous' X Factor Extended Audition

Earlier this week, Louis announced 'Faith In The Future', the long-awaited follow-up to his debut record 'Walls', which was released in 2020.

The 30-year-old dished on his upcoming project, which is to be released on November 11, saying: “I think one thing that makes me proud and that I hope will also make them [the fans] proud is that I’ve just followed my heart loads more on this record."

Louis Tomlinson compared his solo career to his 1D days. Picture: Alamy

He went on to express how much his fans' opinion means to him, sharing: “I hope that they listen to the record and think, ‘This is what Louis should be doing'."

Louis also spoke about his career post-1D, saying: "I feel incredibly blessed for the fanbase that I’ve got because in terms of that side of my job and how much support I’ve had, there’s not been a ton of it."

The 'Two Of Us' singer continued to thank his fans for their support at his shows, Louis embarked on his first solo tour back in 2020, performing a whopping 81 shows across seven legs for over two years!

"The reason I’ve sold my tour, it’s not thanks to Spotify, Apple Music, radio stations, or a record label. It’s just down to my fans. It’s as simple as that," he said.

Louis released 'Bigger Than Me' on September 1. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Instagram

Louis' new album 'Faith In The Future' comes out on November 11. Picture: Getty

After being asked how he measures his success outside of One Direction, Louis responded, "It’s a difficult question."

He candidly replied: "It’s very easy to be over-analytical in my job about a million different things. If I leave the stage after a show and I feel like 90% of the people in there have had a good night, then I’ve done a f****** good job."

The 'Bigger Than Me' songwriter further dished on life on the road, saying: "This tour has done so much for me, man. So much for my confidence, so much for my understanding of what it is I need to do with my job."

"I’ve waited for this moment for a long time, and I didn’t know what to expect.

Louis admitted that he "didn't know what to expect" performing live after being in one of the world's biggest bands, he explained: "You know, when I’m comparing my touring experience, I’m comparing it to the pinnacle in pop, the One Direction days.

"After 90,000 capacity stadium shows, it was a really hard thing to work out what the shows were going to look like," the musician revealed.

