Is There More To Miley Cyrus And Selena Gomez's Matching Release Dates Than We Think?

21 August 2023, 12:31

Miley Cyrus teases new song

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are releasing music on the same day – and fans have a theory there's more going on here than it seems.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez announced their respective singles within hours of each other, with Miley announcing ‘Used To Be Young’ and Selena confirming ‘Single Soon’ – both of which will drop on Friday 25th August.

And the music sensations are using the shared spotlight to promote each other’s new music, having been friends for years since growing up on the Disney Channel.

After announcing their respective songs, Miley and Selena each shared a throwback to Hannah Montana, when they both starred as their show characters, pop stars Hannah and Mikayla, respectively, competing at a telethon.

Selena captioned the clip on Instagram Stories: “@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day. We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25th!”

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus are releasing singles on the same day
Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus are releasing singles on the same day. Picture: Getty
Selena Gomez is releasing 'Single Soon'
Selena Gomez is releasing 'Single Soon'. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Meanwhile, Miley wrote: “@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON… I say we #UsedToBeYoung.”

But over on social media fans of Miley and Selena are wondering whether there’s more to their matching release dates, and whether dropping singles on the same day means more than it seems – such as an Easter egg for a future collab or that they both secretly feature on their upcoming songs.

Miley Cyrus is releasing 'Used To Be Young'
Miley Cyrus is releasing 'Used To Be Young'. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

One fan said on TikTok: “Miley and Selena are collabing in one way shape or form, especially for the fact they’re booth releasing a single on Instagram Stories, and now look at their Instagram Stories. Are they featured on each other’s singles, what is going on here?!”

Fans have also pointed out that Selena’s ’Single Soon’ cover looks a lot like Miley’s ‘Bangerz’ cover, while Miley’s ‘Used To Be Young’ artwork is similar to Selena’s for ‘Revival’.

The women have long been supportive of each other and their careers since meeting on the Disney Channel, happily speaking about their friendship in the occasional interview.

In a 2019 interview on Capital, Miley was only complimentary of her fellow pop artists, including Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande too.

She said: “I always grew up collaborating with Selena and Demi, Ariana’s one of my best friends. When you are authentically yourself, no one can be you, so you’re never worried about someone stealing your place, because it can’t be taken because you’re the only one.”

It’s not just the Disney stars releasing music on 25th August – Ariana’s also returning with a musical treat for fans, in celebration of her debut album ‘Yours Truly’ turning 10.

Olivia Rodrigo reveals WHO inspired her new album 'GUTS' and hints a UK tour! 🤯

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More Music News

See more More Music News

Ariana Grande's debut album 'Yours Truly' turns 10 soon

Ariana Grande's Week-Long Celebration For 'Yours Truly' Turning 10

Olivia Rodrigo pretty much confirmed she's heading on tour

Olivia Rodrigo Pretty Much Just Confirmed A Tour

Miley Cyrus has been teasing her new single 'Used To Be Young'

When Is Miley Cyrus Releasing ‘Used To Be Young’ & What Are The Lyrics?

Selena Gomez has announced her new single

Selena Gomez Announces New Song ‘Single Soon’

Fans believe Miley Cyrus' new track 'Flowers' to be about Liam Hemsworth

Why Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Lyrics & Bruno Mars Sample Are Linked To Ex Liam Hemsworth

Hot On Capital

Christopher Briney and his girlfriend Isabel

Who Is Christopher Briney’s Girlfriend? Meet Isabel Machado

Lola Tung plays Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Get To Know Lola Tung AKA 'Belly' From The Summer I Turned Pretty

TV & Film

Get to know Christopher Briney who plays Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Christopher Briney's Fact File: All There Is To Know About Conrad Fisher From The Summer I Turned Pretty

TV & Film

The lowdown on Jeremiah from The Summer I Turned Pretty

Jeremiah From The Summer I Turned Pretty: All The Details On Gavin Casalegno From His Age To Who He’s Dating

TV & Film

Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's prenup

How Much Will Sam Asghari Get From Britney Spears Divorce? Inside Their Prenup

Christopher Briney, David Iacono, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman

The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Cast And Their Characters’ Ages

TV & Film

Here's what time the new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out

When Do New Episodes Of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Series 2 Come Out?

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been together since 2019

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury's Relationship Timeline: Inside The Love Island Couple’s Journey

Love Island

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been together since 2016

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Complete Relationship Timeline

The cast of Love Island series 10

The Love Island Series 10 Couples Who Are Still Together

Love Island