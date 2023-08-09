Ariana Grande Planning Special Recording As ‘Yours Truly’ Turns 10

Ariana Grande performs ‘Successful’ on her Sweetener World Tour

‘Ariana Grande the musician’ is trending after the pop sensation confirmed she’s got plans to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of ‘Yours Truly’.

Ariana Grande teased her highly-anticipated return to performing, as her debut album ‘Yours Truly’ is almost 10 years old.

Sharing a few photos of herself holding a microphone while surrounded by musicians in a low-lit room, Ariana wrote: “Almost ten.”

She also uploaded a picture of three sheets of music for her songs ‘Baby I’, ‘Tattooed Heart’ and ‘Daydreamin’’, suggesting she’s recorded some of her biggest tunes live to mark the 10-year anniversary.

Ari's debut album ‘Yours Truly’ was released on 30 August 2013, but what is she planning to mark its release date? Here's what we know so far.

Ariana Grande is planning something special for the 10th anniversary of 'Yours Truly'. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande teased an orchestral performance of 'Yours Truly'. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Is Ariana Grande releasing an orchestral version of ‘Yours Truly’?

After Ariana teased a ‘Yours Truly’ celebration, fans were left wondering what she’s planned. We're guessing it’s either a performance of the album we’ll be able to watch live or she’s releasing an orchestral edition of the record.

We imagine she’ll give fans more answers soon, so keep checking back here for updates.

When is Ariana Grande’s live performance of ‘Yours Truly’?

Ariana’s performance of her debut album ‘Yours Truly’ will likely be available to watch or listen to on its 10th anniversary, which is 30th August.

The pop sensation, who’s currently filming for the movie adaption of Wicked, was just 20 when the album came out and it featured a song with her boyfriend at the time, Nathan Sykes, as well as the late Mac Miller, who Ari dated for two years.

Which songs are on ‘Yours Truly’?

Here's the track list for Ariana's 'Yours Truly', in case you needed a reminder.

‘Honeymoon Avenue’

‘Baby I’

‘Right There’

‘Tattooed Heart’

‘Loving’ It’

‘Piano’

‘Daydreamin’'

‘The Way’

‘You’ll Never Know’

‘Almost Is Never Enough’

‘Popular Song’

‘Better Left Unsaid’

