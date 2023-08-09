Ariana Grande Planning Special Recording As ‘Yours Truly’ Turns 10

9 August 2023, 11:23 | Updated: 9 August 2023, 12:41

Ariana Grande performs ‘Successful’ on her Sweetener World Tour

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

‘Ariana Grande the musician’ is trending after the pop sensation confirmed she’s got plans to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of ‘Yours Truly’.

Ariana Grande teased her highly-anticipated return to performing, as her debut album ‘Yours Truly’ is almost 10 years old.

Sharing a few photos of herself holding a microphone while surrounded by musicians in a low-lit room, Ariana wrote: “Almost ten.”

She also uploaded a picture of three sheets of music for her songs ‘Baby I’, ‘Tattooed Heart’ and ‘Daydreamin’’, suggesting she’s recorded some of her biggest tunes live to mark the 10-year anniversary.

Ari's debut album ‘Yours Truly’ was released on 30 August 2013, but what is she planning to mark its release date? Here's what we know so far.

Ariana Grande is planning something special for the 10th anniversary of 'Yours Truly'
Ariana Grande is planning something special for the 10th anniversary of 'Yours Truly'. Picture: Getty
Ariana Grande teased an orchestral performance of 'Yours Truly'
Ariana Grande teased an orchestral performance of 'Yours Truly'. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Is Ariana Grande releasing an orchestral version of ‘Yours Truly’?

After Ariana teased a ‘Yours Truly’ celebration, fans were left wondering what she’s planned. We're guessing it’s either a performance of the album we’ll be able to watch live or she’s releasing an orchestral edition of the record.

We imagine she’ll give fans more answers soon, so keep checking back here for updates.

When is Ariana Grande’s live performance of ‘Yours Truly’?

Ariana’s performance of her debut album ‘Yours Truly’ will likely be available to watch or listen to on its 10th anniversary, which is 30th August.

The pop sensation, who’s currently filming for the movie adaption of Wicked, was just 20 when the album came out and it featured a song with her boyfriend at the time, Nathan Sykes, as well as the late Mac Miller, who Ari dated for two years.

Which songs are on ‘Yours Truly’?

Here's the track list for Ariana's 'Yours Truly', in case you needed a reminder.

  • ‘Honeymoon Avenue’
  • ‘Baby I’
  • ‘Right There’
  • ‘Tattooed Heart’
  • ‘Loving’ It’
  • ‘Piano’
  • ‘Daydreamin’'
  • ‘The Way’
  • ‘You’ll Never Know’
  • ‘Almost Is Never Enough’
  • ‘Popular Song’
  • ‘Better Left Unsaid’

Jonas Brothers Answer Fan Questions | Fan Mail | Capital

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More Music News

See more More Music News

Heartstopper season 2 is out now

The Complete 'Heartstopper' Season 2 Soundtrack

TV & Film

Dua Lipa is preparing to release her third album

Dua Lipa's Third Album: Everything We Know From Release Date To New Sound

Olivia Rodrigo confirmed new music is on the way

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' Album: Release Date, Track List And More

Everything we know about Taylor Swift's '1989 - Taylor's Version'.

'1989 – Taylor's Version': Album Release Date, New Track List And All The Details

The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road

Jonas Brothers' UK Tour: Five Albums, One Night – Dates, Venues And Ticket Info

Events

Hot On Capital

Christopher Briney, David Iacono, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman

The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Cast And Their Characters’ Ages

TV & Film

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for series 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: When It's Coming Out And What Will Happen

TV & Film

The celebrity cast in Only Murders in the Building

All The Famous Faces In ‘Only Murders In The Building’: The Celeb Cast In Seasons 1, 2 & 3

Could Kylie and Timothée be Hollywood's newest couple?

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet's Dating Timeline

Davina McCall will host My Mum, Your Dad

New Dating Show ‘My Mum, Your Dad’ Announces Air Date, Trailer And More Info

TV & Film

Kady and Ouzy have ended their romance weeks after Love Island

Why Kady McDermott And Ouzy See Split Weeks After Love Island

Leonardo DiCaprio and Arabella Chi were spotted on a yacht together in Ibiza

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted On A Yacht With Love Island Star Arabella Chi

The lowdown on Rihanna's kids and how many babies she has

How Many Children Does Rihanna Have & What Are Their Names?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is streaming weekly on Prime Video

6 TV Shows To Watch After 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2