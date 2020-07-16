Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Suffered Gun Shot Wounds

Megan Thee Stallion explained she was shot in the foot. Picture: Getty

The 'Savage' rapper took to Instagram share how 'grateful' she is to still be alive after she suffered from gun shot wounds.

Megan Thee Stallion cleared up reports that she was arrested on Sunday, explaining that she in fact suffered from a gun shot.

Speaking to her 12.6 million Instagram followers, the 'Savage' star said "On Sunday morning, I suffered gun shot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.

"I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets," said Megan Thee Stallion - whose real name is Megan Pete.

"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.

"I'm currently focussed on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible," continued the rapper in her lengthy statement.

This comes after TMZ published a video of Megan Thee Stallion limping out of a car with a bloody foot, with her hands raised above her head. Originally, many believed this injury was from broken glass.

Tory Lanez was also with Megan on the evening of the shooting, and has since been arrested on a weapons charge.

