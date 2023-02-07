Lizzo Gave Us The Best POV Of Harry Styles Winning His Biggest Grammy

By Capital FM

Lizzo has shared an insight into her evening at the Grammys, capturing the moment her pal Harry Styles won Album of the Year.

Lizzo is and will always be our idol and her TikToks captured at the Grammys made us love her more than we thought we could.

Not only did she win Record of the Year for ‘About Damn Time’, but she hung out with icons Adele and actual Beyoncé, sharing her fan girl moments all over socials.

But her best video of all was the moment Harry Styles, who she’s good pals with IRL, won Album of the Year for ‘Harry’s House’.

Lizzo was living her best life at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and Lizzo celebrated their wins together at the 65th GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

In a TikTok viewed over four million times, Lizzo filmed Harry’s reaction winning from her table which was just next to his.

She also got a hug from the man of the moment before he ran up the stairs to the stage.

Lizzo can also be heard singing along to Harry’s ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’ with her friends.

She then pans to Adele who shouts: “What are you filming me for?!”

Lizzo's reaction to Harry Styles winning Album of the Year was iconic. Picture: Getty

Lizzo and Harry Styles have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

Fans are loving the candid video, with one commenting: “Thank you for this angle Lizzo.”

“This is like the 2014 Oscar selfie,” replied another, as a third said: “Y’all singing sushi as soon as he walked away. Adele saying ‘I’m screaming’ with a straight face. SO REAL.”

“Everyone deserves a friend like Lizzo,” replied another.

Lizzo and Harry have been friends for years and are always supportive of one another.

At Coachella 2022 she even joined the One Direction icon on stage for a joint performance of 1D's 'What Makes You Beautiful'.

